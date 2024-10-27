ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer

The teenager also mentioned that they haven't told anyone about the winnings and don't know how to hide the cash.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Stock photo showing confused man with cash sitting in front of a laptop | (Cover image source: Getty Images)
Stock photo showing confused man with cash sitting in front of a laptop | (Cover image source: Getty Images)

Someone who suddenly gets their hands on a lot of cash at a young age can always ask parents for advice or even hire a financial advisor to plan investments and expenses. But a lucky teenager, who hit the jackpot for the "Set for Life" lottery was so tired of the same kind of advice, that he sought help from strangers online. Known by the username u/Lorien712, the teenager approached the Reddit community, to ask if they should continue with their education or sit back and enjoy the money.

Photo illustration of the Reddit logo is displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor (Image source: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Photo illustration of the Reddit logo is displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor (Image source: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Redditors Share Their Two Cents

The "Set for Life" lottery in the U.K. has been consistently paying out an amount of  £10,000 (~$12,991) every month for 30 straight years. Since the amount was substantial enough to sustain a healthy lifestyle, the winner was confused about what to do in life. "I’m going to uni this September, don’t even know if I should go. But what else what I even do?" the user wrote in the post. 

The winner said they were even unsure about telling someone that they had won the lottery. "One side is saying yes because it isn’t a large lump sum amount of money, people can’t really ask for anything. But another side is saying to not say anything," the post read. 

I am 19, I have won the set for life lottery. What should I do.
byu/Lorien712 inUKPersonalFinance

 

The user also wondered how would they justify their spending every month if they chose not to tell anyone. Hundreds of Redditors were quick to jump in with their opinions. One user u/vanilla_f shared a full stepwise plan and wrote, "1 - Put your money in savings/investing (whatever risk you're comfortable with). 2 - One will allow you to buy your house."

Comment
byu/Lorien712 from discussion
inUKPersonalFinance

 

"And go to uni, it'll give you experiences and ideas on what you might do. You'll meet people. And, on the financial side, it will likely help by giving options if you do look for a form of work at some point," suggested u/1Moment2Acrobatic

When it came to the question of telling someone about the money, the opinion on the subreddit was clear. Users suggested that the winner should strictly keep it to themselves. "You don't have to splash anything around, just act like a regular student. At least you can enjoy yourself and not have any debt pressures when you graduate, and it'll give you time to think about things," u/L3goS3ll3r suggested.

Some even provided excuses to keep the money hidden. "Or could say it’s a trust fund (if it ever slips out/gets questioned) and you don’t want to blow it all. That way people will understand you might have some money behind you, but no clue about how much," wrote u/Bendy_McBendyThumb.

Comment
byu/Lorien712 from discussion
inUKPersonalFinance

 

Most of the users suggested that the winner should get professional help to manage the money. "Get a financial advisor, if you budget off “only” £5k per month instead of £10k, in theory, it’ll last until you pass away," claimed u/SlightPraline509.

Comment
byu/Lorien712 from discussion
inUKPersonalFinance

 

While most of the answers were helpful, some encouraged the teen to simply start splurging. "start spending £10 on lunch? Usually, buy a £100 coat? Start buying a £1000 coat. Suddenly you've spent your money each month without realizing it," u/DeepStatic/ suggested.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
NEWS
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
The teenager also mentioned that they haven't told anyone about the winnings and don't know how to hide the cash.
1 hour ago
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
NEWS
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
Gates addressed the strange question during a rare ask me anything session on Reddit.
2 hours ago
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
Confusion among viewers about Tamara's answer triggered an online outrage against the host Sajak.
21 hours ago
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
NEWS
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
Zuckerberg made the surprising comments in response to a Facebook employee's question.
22 hours ago
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
NEWS
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
It happened when Sandler was out for dinner with Osbourne and others from the set of "Little Nicky."
23 hours ago
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
BURGER KING
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
The amount that was raised online turned out to be a lot more than what his daughter was aiming for.
1 day ago
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
NEWS
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
The seller knew it belonged to former Guns N'Roses guitarist DJ Ashba, but she had no idea of its true value.
1 day ago
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
NEWS
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
This simple addition to the bill may seem subtle but has a significant impact on customer behavior.
1 day ago
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
NEWS
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
The store owner feels that while the man should be punished for wielding a gun, society needs to help such people.
1 day ago
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
NEWS
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
There were some who even tried to snatch the viral tumblers from other customers including kids.
2 days ago
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
NEWS
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
The reimbursements are part of a settlement for two separate data breach incidents in 2021 and 2023.
2 days ago
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
NEWS
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
The solution will not only be used for long-term lunar missions but will also help communities on Earth.
2 days ago
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
NEWS
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
The seller has strongly advised prospective buyers to thoroughly review his disclosure.
2 days ago
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
WALMART
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
The country music star had a similar experience with a Walmart employee last year as well.
3 days ago
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
WALMART
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
Retirees are also opting for tiny homes to spend their days in a comfortable setting with a lower cost of living.
3 days ago
AI artist says he lost several million dollars because people 'stole' his work. Oh, the irony.
NEWS
AI artist says he lost several million dollars because people 'stole' his work. Oh, the irony.
Other artists have alleged that generative AI tools are enabling the theft of their art.
4 days ago
Millennial couple reveal they can't find a home within their budget — they only earn $250,000 a year
NEWS
Millennial couple reveal they can't find a home within their budget — they only earn $250,000 a year
For now, the couple has opted to pay $2,700 a month as rent in a suburb till the housing market cools down.
4 days ago
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
COSTCO
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
These are part of a wider recall that has affected millions of pounds of frozen meat.
4 days ago
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
NEWS
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
Even though critics questioned her for this show of generosity, Gomez is known for her philanthropy.
4 days ago
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
NEWS
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
The Amazon house now stands as a symbol of unconventional homeownership in the digital age, leaving viewers both fascinated and entertained.
5 days ago