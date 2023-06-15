Kevin Costner Struggles To Get Estranged Wife To Move Out Of His Oceanfront California Home Despite Ironclad Prenup

Kevin Costner is determined to be never left homeless again in case of a failed marriage. In his recent court filings obtained by The Post, Costner emphasized the importance of "securing his right to access his separate property residences in the event of a divorce".

This revelation comes as part of his latest divorce filing, where he accuses his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner of refusing to vacate their shared home, New York Post reported.

Costner's Previous Marriage and Settlement

Before his current marriage to Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. Their divorce reportedly resulted in an $80 million settlement. The divorce left Costner without a home base, and he was unable to stay on his own property after the separation. Determined not to repeat this ordeal, Costner prioritized securing his right to access his separate property in the event of a divorce.

The Current Divorce Filing

In the recent divorce filing, Kevin Costner expresses his desire to return to his home in Carpinteria, California, after completing his out-of-town work commitments. However, his estranged wife is refusing to leave. Costner had purchased an oceanfront estate in Carpinteria in 1988 as well as its adjacent property, 16 years before marrying Baumgartner.

The court documents reveal that Baumgartner has failed to uphold her end of the agreement that they signed in 2004, which included provisions regarding Costner's separate property residences.

The Importance of the Prenuptial Agreement

When Costner and Baumgartner began discussing marriage in 2003, Costner made it clear that he would not marry again without the assurance that his separate property residences would remain his, regardless of the outcome of their marriage. Baumgartner acknowledged the importance of this provision and agreed to it. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement in September 2004, emphasizing Costner's commitment to safeguarding his separate property.

Costner's Financial Obligations

The filing states that Costner has fulfilled his financial obligations under the prenuptial agreement. He paid Baumgartner $200,000 in the first two years of their marriage and an additional $1 million upon filing the divorce petition, as required. Furthermore, Costner agreed to provide an extra $200,000 as a down payment on a new residence if they did not jointly acquire a property during their marriage. As they did not purchase a home together, this provision should apply.

Unsuccessful Negotiations and Future Support

Costner accuses his wife of making unreasonable financial demands as a condition for moving out of their shared residence. Despite efforts to negotiate, an agreement has not been reached. However, Costner is willing to pay for his wife's new residence expenses, including the mortgage, property tax, and insurance payments for a period of one year. Both parties are seeking equal custody of their three children, with Costner currently covering all of the children's expenses.

The Oceanfront Estate in Carpinteria

The coastal estate has three beachfront homes converted into a huge compound outside of Montecito. Costner has made renovations and updated the estate. In March 2022, he took a $3 million loan for updates on the near 5,000-square-foot estate.