Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it

Major retail chains promise products at par with other brands in the market at lower prices. But recently, shoppers have been using social media platforms to call out Walmart over tactics such as misrepresenting the quantity of juice and selling hollow chicken nuggets. In another recent TikTok video, a Walmart shopper named Zoe (@zoe.hates.it.here) hit back against the store's Great Value brand for scamming customers with inferior products.

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Image source: Marques Thomas on Unsplash)

In the now-viral video, the shopper went on a full-on rant about the Great Value tortillas that she purchased recently. She shared that she bought the pack of medium-sized tortillas as she got a good deal on them. She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.

Screenshot showing the creator checking the seal (Image source: TikTok/@zoe.hates.it.here)

She then goes on to show that the pack was supposed to have 10 medium-sized tortillas but it failed to provide the "great value" that it promised. As she ripped open the seal and took out the tortillas, she showed the camera that there was one tiny tortilla among the bigger ones. “What the [expletive] is this?” she asked while holding the small tortilla.

Screenshot showing the creator holding the small tortilla (Image source: TikTok/@zoe.hates.it.here)

While most of the tortillas appeared to be medium-sized, the one at the very top was smaller. “There better be ten medium, and this better be a bonus baby tortilla,” the creator said before taking a count. When she finished counting, there were only nine medium-sized tortillas which meant that the smaller one was part of the pack. “You’re kidding! What is this?” Zoe said to express her disappointment.

The creator was done with the pack and the brand. "I am deciding what level of crazy I need to go," she said as she threw her head back. In the end, she simply threw down the pack and stormed out of the room. Turns out, Zoe wasn't the only one who got the tiny tortilla as several viewers shared similar stories. "I would be mad as hell too. But return them and call corporate. You'll get another free pack," suggested @marleyrae_.

At the same time, many felt that it wasn't a big deal and the creator may be overreacting to the issue. "Sending all my prayers that you get through this travesty. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼" @oonessaooo joked. "It’s $1.97 settle down," @foru_fromme added.

Screenshot of a comment on the creator's situation (Image source: TikTok/@foru_fromme)

Some even tried to explain how it could have happened. "Just a mistake in the factory it cut one too small so it’s not a big deal girl. It happens," @countryred61 mentioned.

This isn't the first time a customer called out the Great Value brand for shrinking its products. Previously another TikTok creator @paw.paw33 went viral for demonstrating how the bottle of Great Value Orange Juice is designed to fool customers. The creator showed that while the bottle mimics the shape and form of a gallon, it isn't the case. He pointed out that Great Value's bottles had only 89 fluid ounces of juice instead of a full gallon.

He even showed the difference in size by putting a bottle of juice that had a true gallon beside the Great Value bottle. "Don't get fooled people!" he warned his viewers in the end.

For more updates and videos, follow Zoe (@zoe.hates.it.here) on TikTok.