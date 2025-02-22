ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it

She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the creator with the Great Value Tortillas (Cover image source: TikTok/@zoe.hates.it.here)
Screenshots showing the creator with the Great Value Tortillas (Cover image source: TikTok/@zoe.hates.it.here)

Major retail chains promise products at par with other brands in the market at lower prices. But recently, shoppers have been using social media platforms to call out Walmart over tactics such as misrepresenting the quantity of juice and selling hollow chicken nuggets. In another recent TikTok video, a Walmart shopper named Zoe (@zoe.hates.it.here) hit back against the store's Great Value brand for scamming customers with inferior products. 

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)
Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Image source: Marques Thomas on Unsplash)

In the now-viral video, the shopper went on a full-on rant about the Great Value tortillas that she purchased recently. She shared that she bought the pack of medium-sized tortillas as she got a good deal on them. She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.

Screenshot showing the creator checking the seal
Screenshot showing the creator checking the seal (Image source: TikTok/@zoe.hates.it.here)

She then goes on to show that the pack was supposed to have 10 medium-sized tortillas but it failed to provide the "great value" that it promised. As she ripped open the seal and took out the tortillas, she showed the camera that there was one tiny tortilla among the bigger ones. “What the [expletive] is this?” she asked while holding the small tortilla.

Screenshot showing the creator holding the small tortilla
Screenshot showing the creator holding the small tortilla (Image source: TikTok/@zoe.hates.it.here)

While most of the tortillas appeared to be medium-sized, the one at the very top was smaller. “There better be ten medium, and this better be a bonus baby tortilla,” the creator said before taking a count. When she finished counting, there were only nine medium-sized tortillas which meant that the smaller one was part of the pack. “You’re kidding! What is this?” Zoe said to express her disappointment.

The creator was done with the pack and the brand. "I am deciding what level of crazy I need to go," she said as she threw her head back. In the end, she simply threw down the pack and stormed out of the room. Turns out, Zoe wasn't the only one who got the tiny tortilla as several viewers shared similar stories. "I would be mad as hell too. But return them and call corporate. You'll get another free pack," suggested @marleyrae_.

@zoe.hates.it.here Great value baby… what happened here 🥲 . . #walmart #greatvalue #tortialla #mistake #funny ♬ original sound - Zoe.hates.it.here

 

At the same time, many felt that it wasn't a big deal and the creator may be overreacting to the issue. "Sending all my prayers that you get through this travesty. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼" @oonessaooo joked. "It’s $1.97 settle down," @foru_fromme added. 

Screenshot of a comment on the creator's situation (Image source: TikTok/@foru_fromme)
Screenshot of a comment on the creator's situation (Image source: TikTok/@foru_fromme)

Some even tried to explain how it could have happened. "Just a mistake in the factory it cut one too small so it’s not a big deal girl. It happens," @countryred61 mentioned.

This isn't the first time a customer called out the Great Value brand for shrinking its products. Previously another TikTok creator @paw.paw33 went viral for demonstrating how the bottle of Great Value Orange Juice is designed to fool customers. The creator showed that while the bottle mimics the shape and form of a gallon, it isn't the case. He pointed out that Great Value's bottles had only 89 fluid ounces of juice instead of a full gallon.

@paw.paw33 Don’t get fooled!!#awpawpaw #MAK #lovemykids #thisoldfuckinghouse #bowhunting #birds #lovemycousins #turtles #shotsshotsshots #turtles #tomatoes ♬ original sound - Paw Paw

 

He even showed the difference in size by putting a bottle of juice that had a true gallon beside the Great Value bottle. "Don't get fooled people!" he warned his viewers in the end. 

For more updates and videos, follow Zoe (@zoe.hates.it.here) on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
The announcer later told the contestant not to pick up Carey again after hearing about the prize.
56 minutes ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.
1 hour ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
Carey remembered how much he could've used the appliance back when he ate pancakes.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
NEWS
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
It seemed like "Baby Got Back" was the player's favorite song.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
Fans often fail to realize that the host of Family Feud is quite the dancer as well.
22 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.
23 hours ago
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
COSTCO
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
Carey kept cracking up even as he was explaining the game and prizes to the contestant.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
Another TikTok creator also found out that there was something fishy in the product.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
"How is this even possible? I’m sick," she wrote in the caption of the video. 
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
NEWS
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
The player had to choose between walking away with his winnings or playing for a car.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
She was seen wearing a New York sweatshirt and a pair of black pants with boots.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player awkwardly rolls her eye at Drew Carey after he forgot one major thing
NEWS
'Price is Right' player awkwardly rolls her eye at Drew Carey after he forgot one major thing
The contestant suggested that Carey wasn't going to let her have the card.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' executives worried Steve Harvey might make the same mistake Pat Sajak used to do
NEWS
'Family Feud' executives worried Steve Harvey might make the same mistake Pat Sajak used to do
As per Closer Weekly, Harvey is now being compared to former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Altima — then jumps on the model in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Altima — then jumps on the model in wild TV moment
The player couldn't hold her excitement after winning one of the toughest games on the show.
3 days ago
Drew Carey once took 'Price is Right' to 'The Ellen Show' in a crossover no one saw coming
NEWS
Drew Carey once took 'Price is Right' to 'The Ellen Show' in a crossover no one saw coming
Carey and DeGeneres are both comedians who have turned hosts for their respective shows.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper issues serious warning to anyone who bought broccoli: "You might not be alive..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues serious warning to anyone who bought broccoli: "You might not be alive..."
The TikTok creator warned her viewers to throw out any broccoli bought in the past two months.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think they're 'scamming us' by giving the same car away — 5 nights in a row
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think they're 'scamming us' by giving the same car away — 5 nights in a row
Fans debated the mathematical possibility of something like this happening and questioned the odds.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec calls a product 'crap' — but still wants to 'invest in it somehow'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec calls a product 'crap' — but still wants to 'invest in it somehow'
Trujillo admitted that the product wasn't patented and that was a major red flag for sharks.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban offers 6-figure deal to founders whose pitched involved pranking the 'Shark Tank' judges
NEWS
Mark Cuban offers 6-figure deal to founders whose pitched involved pranking the 'Shark Tank' judges
The entrepreneurs even pitched a snack hat, which was a plate that people could wear.
5 days ago