ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.

The cards were collected by his father for an entire lifetime even as he moved from one city to another.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A reporter walks past enlarged baseball cards at a Sotheby's preview of a baseball memorabilia sale titled "The Babe Comes Home" November 23, 2004 in New York City. (Cover image source: Getty Images | Mario Tama)
A reporter walks past enlarged baseball cards at a Sotheby's preview of a baseball memorabilia sale titled "The Babe Comes Home" November 23, 2004 in New York City. (Cover image source: Getty Images | Mario Tama)

It's not uncommon for someone to receive an inheritance in the form of property among other things. But one man from California unlocked a treasure worth millions while he was cleaning his deceased father's closet. John discovered his late father's baseball card collection while cleaning out a cigarette tin in the closet. But, to his surprise, a rare collection of cards featuring some of baseball's historical figures, was gathering dust inside.

 

Collection of a Lifetime

The valuable tin cigarette box that once belonged to a man named Ed was found in a forgotten corner of a house in Tracy. John, whose full name was withheld by the auction house Auction Monthly, said that his father was a longtime collector of baseball memorabilia. When John found the 1900s-era Pedro Cut Plug Tobacco tin, he didn't know what to do with it. He had no idea that the cards in it were some of the rarest and most important baseball cards ever made.

Old sports card collection - (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
Old sports card collection - (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

John told the auction house that his father Ed lived in Oakland during the early 1920s, and he started collecting the cards in his adolescence. He shared that his father often received baseball cards as gifts from family members, and over the years, his collection grew. Ed kept the cards close all his life, bringing them along from Oakland to the San Joaquin Valley home where they were found. Not long after Ed died, John cleared out the home and discovered the cards just before selling the property. The collection which featured names like Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, and more, was preserved for more than 100 years.

Representative image of a vintage baseball card collection (Image source:Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Representative image of a vintage baseball card collection (Image source:Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Unlocking an Accidental Fortune 

According to the Auction Monthly, most of Ed's collection was formed of cards printed between 1919 and 1926. During this period, the featured players were still in the game and were set to achieve legendary status. Among the 600 cards in the tin, The "1919-21 W514 “Shoeless” Joe Jackson" card in particular is a sought-after item in the market with its value reaching more than $25,000 according to Heritage Auctions. 

 

The collection also included nearly every player from the iconic/infamous 1919 ‘Black Sox’ team, which allegedly threw the World Series in what is regarded as the greatest scandal in sports history as per Fox. In addition to these, the collection also included a 1921 E220 National Caramel Babe Ruth card, a Ty Cobb 1922 American Caramel E121, a 1920 W519 George Sisler, and cards featuring baseball hall-of-Famers Walter Johnson, and Christy Mathewson, among others.

What makes the collection even more rare is that the cards belong to the “Zee-Nuts” set that was available exclusively on the West Coast, according to PreWarCards.com. The Zee-Nut cards are “by far the most complex minor league issue in the pre-war era.”

On the official page, Auction Monthly shared that some of the cards will be sold directly to their clients, while the rarer, high-grade cards will probably be auctioned. The remaining more common and less valuable cards will be sold in a lot through the auction. The firm estimates that the 600-card collection could bring in a "high six-figure" sum.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
NEWS
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
The cards were collected by his father for an entire lifetime even as he moved from one city to another.
1 hour ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
"That's quite a lot for a little box, isn't it?!" one of the guests exclaimed.
2 hours ago
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
NEWS
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
Sajak is also set to hit the stage by starring in a play in Hawaii Theatre after his stint on TV.
4 hours ago
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
NEWS
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
He made a whopping $195,000, doubling his life savings in under a minute.
19 hours ago
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
NEWS
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
A representative of the California State Lottery cited the large number of claims that they process as a reason.
1 day ago
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
1 day ago
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
NEWS
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
The man wasn't convinced that he had actually won until he personally turned up to claim the prize.
2 days ago
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
WALMART
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
Walmart introduced the new policy and restrictions after another retailer, Target, did the same.
2 days ago
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
2 days ago
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
NEWS
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
The guest finally sought help from the Reddit community and found some support as well as suggestions.
3 days ago
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
COSTCO
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
The user also highlighted the need for better tech at Costco to ensure that people can leave quickly.
3 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
NEWS
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
The rapper later joked that Taco Bell would have to change its slogan to 'We messed with the bull and got the horns."
4 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
4 days ago
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
NEWS
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
4 days ago
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
NEWS
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.
5 days ago
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
NEWS
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
Several people on Reddit also suggested that some rare coins in the jar were worth more than the face value.
5 days ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
6 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
6 days ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
6 days ago