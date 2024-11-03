ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value

The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A person holding gold coin in his hands | Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Atlantide Phototravel
A person holding gold coin in his hands | Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Atlantide Phototravel

A previously unreported coin collection estimated to be worth over $2 million was revealed by New York City-based Matador Rare Coins. The near complete date set of 19th-century United States $1-denomination gold coins was assembled by legendary Philadelphia coin auctioneer Henry Chapman. The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.

The family that owned the collection initially expected $50,000 when they approached Matador Rare Coins, CoinWorld reported. However, they were pleasantly surprised to learn the true value as each coin was reviewed and professionally graded. 

 

The collection was labeled as 'The Henry Chapman Collection of $1 Gold' by Matador and it consists of 51 gold dollars from 1849 through 1889. The collection contained both the rare Liberty Head and Indian Princess types and eight classic U.S. commemorative gold dollars. The family is believed to have worked with Chapman to assemble the near-perfect set.

Henry Chapman was a towering figure in the history of numismatics and coin collecting. He along with his brother Samuel Chapman sold many of the early American rarities for 20th-century collectors and beyond. Thus, the collection of coins, many of which were still in the original envelopes from Chapman's store, is ever so special. 

Representative image of U.S. Indian-Head Gold Coin - 1909 - stock photo | Getty Images
An image of the US Indian-Head Gold Coin - 1909 - stock photo | Getty Images

The founder and president of Matador Rare Coins, Luiz Martinez explained to CoinWorld that the family thought their ancestors’ coins might be worth about $50,000, but they are now insured for $2 million. He added that Chapman is believed to have personally assembled the collection for a banking family.  

 

"A number of the coins carried exuberant eye appeal. I was truly in awe as I reviewed each coin one at a time. I knew then that this collection could truly be a national treasure,” he said. Now, all of the coins in the collection have been certified by the Professional Grading Service with many rated over 68 and up to 70.  Martinez expressed that the grading results were beyond his expectations as a number of coins reached the finest known tier. 

Among the highlights of the collection is an 1863 gold dollar graded PCGS MS-68 CAC,  tied for the finest of its kind to exist. Other coins that were also graded to be the finest known included an 1881 graded PCGS PR-66 Deep Cameo (only 87 such coins were struck), an 1884 graded PCGS PR-67+ Cameo CAC, and an 1887 gold dollar graded PCGS MS-67+ CAC.

Martinez explained that the US began making $1 gold pieces in 1849, following the California Gold Rush. The commemorative coins in the collection included a 1903 Louisiana Purchase McKinley graded PCGS MS-68, also tied for the finest known. 

 

The founder of CAC Grading, John Albanese, told the magazine that he was surprised to learn about the long-concealed gold dollars. “I almost fell off the chair when these coins came in. It’s nice to know there are still great coins out there. It gives us hope," he said.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
3 hours ago
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
NEWS
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
The guest finally sought help from the Reddit community and found some support as well as suggestions.
9 hours ago
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
COSTCO
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
The user also highlighted the need for better tech at Costco to ensure that people can leave quickly.
10 hours ago
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
NEWS
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
The rapper later joked that Taco Bell would have to change its slogan to 'We messed with the bull and got the horns."
1 day ago
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
1 day ago
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
NEWS
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
2 days ago
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
NEWS
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.
2 days ago
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
NEWS
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
Several people on Reddit also suggested that some rare coins in the jar were worth more than the face value.
2 days ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
3 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
3 days ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
3 days ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
3 days ago
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
4 days ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
4 days ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
4 days ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
4 days ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
4 days ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
5 days ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
5 days ago