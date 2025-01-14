'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting

The guest who expected the item to be worth $1,500 was visibly shocked after learning its true value.

The priceless PBS series, Antiques Roadshow has a reputation for knocking off antiques owners off their feet with astonishing appraisals. What's even more fascinating is that the guests often don't know much about the items or the great stories that experts share. In one such case, a guest lost her balance after learning the value of an old painting that was passed down in her family.

Screenshot showing the expert, the painting and the guest (Image source: YouTube/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

In the episode, the guest brought a beautiful painting for valuation by expert Betty Krulik. She shared that she got permission from her dying aunt to keep the painting and get it checked out by experts. "About six years ago, my aunt was dying of cancer but she invited family members to come through her home and choose whatever they'd like to have", she explained. She further added that her aunt had the final say over who would get what.

Screenshot showing a close up of the painting (Image source:YouTube/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

"I was immediately drawn to this painting and Aunt Marge said: 'Good eye'," the guest added. She explained that her aunt knew the artist, Olin Travis, personally and she commissioned him for the painting. "She wanted to help him out, so she gave him $75 plus $15 a month to do this painting for her," she said. Thus, she paid a total of $275 for the painting, the guest said.

While the guest had some idea about the artwork, Krulik provided some further insight into the artist. "Olin Travis was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, he went to the Chicago Art Institute School, graduated in 1914, and became a teacher there," the expert explained.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

She then shared that Travis moved back to Dallas in 1921 where he fell in love with a girl from the Ozarks in about 1923, and eventually married her. "Working in Dallas, he decided to open a summer art school and created an art colony in the Ozarks in about 1926," Krulik added saying that it was a special time for the artist. Coming back to the painting, the expert revealed that it was an oil painting on Masonite. She explained that artists only started using the material in the 1930s, so the painting would be from around 1947. She further noted that it was from Travis as he had signed the painting "OT" in the lower left corner, at the bottom.

Screenshot showing the artist's signature on the painting (Image source: YouTube/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

The expert revealed that the painting had the precious "Trifecta" which added to the value. "It’s got perfect provenance, it’s in excellent condition in its original frame and it’s a really good subject matter for the artist," she added.

Screenshot showing the details of the painting (Image source:YouTube/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

She further explained that most of Travis' market is in Dallas because that's where he's known. However, the Arkansas subject matter of the painting stood out to the expert. Krulik finally suggested that if the painting was to be insured, the amount should be no less than $10,000.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

The guest was visibly shocked evaluation, as she staggered slightly and held on to the painting's stand for balance. “I did not expect that! Whoa, holy cow! That takes my breath away, good Lord," she said. Krulik replied, “She was right, you do have a good eye.”

In the end, the expert asked the woman how much she expected the painting to be worth. The guest revealed that she was expecting to hear about $1,500, thus, her reaction was justified.