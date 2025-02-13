'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting

The guest initially expected her grandmother's painting to be worth a couple hundred dollars.

"Antiques Roadshow" isn't just a platform where people come to get massive valuations for vintage items and make big money. The emotions that flow on the show when people realize the monetary value behind heirlooms that are priceless to them, also make the show relatable. One such moment was captured when a guest couldn't hold back her tears after getting a six-figure appraisal for a unique painting that she got from her grandmother.

Screenshot showing the guest, the painting and the appraiser (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Appearing on the PBS show, the guest shared that she got the Henry Francois Farny Watercolour Painting from her grandmother after she passed away. She shared that her grandmother had acquired the painting in the 40s after she spent the summer at a dude ranch.

Screenshot showing the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest wasn't sure if the painting was worth anything as she assumed it to be a print. Thus, when she noticed there was a mosquito trapped in the glass, she took it upon herself to clean it, a move that most experts don't recommend when it comes to handling antiques. However, while cleaning, the guest noticed that the painting could be real and not a print. When the appraiser asked if her family had had the painting appraised before, the guest shared that it was last appraised as a print at $250, in 2004.

Coming to the artist, the guest said that she knew he was born in France and moved to Pennsylvania. She further talked about the artist's associations with the Sioux tribe.

Screenshot showing the artist's signature (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Further shedding light on the artist, the expert said that Farny had a relationship with the Seneca Indians, who sparked his fascination with the different tribes. "This piece is really interesting because it's a dense group of figures, which is very desirable in his work. He did, eventually, spend a lot of time with the Sioux Indians, and they did adopt and gave him the name 'Long Boots'," the expert added. She further explained that the painting was created around 1890, which was the most prolific time in the artist's career. "He represented the Native Americans in a very kind of peaceful, tranquil way, and you can see that in this painting," the expert noted.

Screenshot showing a close up of the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"He didn't ever really bring conflict into his work as some of the other artists from that time did," she added. As for the current value of the painting, the expert suggested that it could be desirable for collectors at an auction. "So if we were going to put this in an auction today, I would suggest an estimate of $200,000 to $300,000," the expert said leaving the guest in total shock.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Oh... So I can't hang it up," the guest said after a long pause, trying to hold back her tears. She eventually broke down as she couldn't believe what she had just heard. "Oh, my God. Oh... That's so much. I don't even know what to say," she added.

Screenshot showing the guest wiping off her tears (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

It was then she realized that her attempt to remove the mosquito could have spelled disaster. "Should I have left the mosquito in the back?" she asked the expert. The appraiser told her that she should have let a conservator do that, but it was good that she took out the bug before it damaged the painting.

In the comments of the YouTube clip, viewers agreed that the appraisal was a special one. "This is one of the most charming Roadshow appraisals in their history. I think her response has so much to do with her relationship and love for her grandmother. So sweet," @LFortune commented.