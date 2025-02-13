ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting

The guest initially expected her grandmother's painting to be worth a couple hundred dollars.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Antiques Roadshow" isn't just a platform where people come to get massive valuations for vintage items and make big money. The emotions that flow on the show when people realize the monetary value behind heirlooms that are priceless to them, also make the show relatable. One such moment was captured when a guest couldn't hold back her tears after getting a six-figure appraisal for a unique painting that she got from her grandmother.

Screenshot showing the guest, the painting and the appraiser (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the painting and the appraiser (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Appearing on the PBS show, the guest shared that she got the Henry Francois Farny Watercolour Painting from her grandmother after she passed away. She shared that her grandmother had acquired the painting in the 40s after she spent the summer at a dude ranch.

Screenshot showing the painting
Screenshot showing the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest wasn't sure if the painting was worth anything as she assumed it to be a print. Thus, when she noticed there was a mosquito trapped in the glass, she took it upon herself to clean it, a move that most experts don't recommend when it comes to handling antiques. However, while cleaning, the guest noticed that the painting could be real and not a print. When the appraiser asked if her family had had the painting appraised before, the guest shared that it was last appraised as a print at $250, in 2004.

Coming to the artist, the guest said that she knew he was born in France and moved to Pennsylvania. She further talked about the artist's associations with the Sioux tribe.

Screenshot showing the artist's signature
Screenshot showing the artist's signature (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Further shedding light on the artist, the expert said that Farny had a relationship with the Seneca Indians, who sparked his fascination with the different tribes. "This piece is really interesting because it's a dense group of figures, which is very desirable in his work. He did, eventually, spend a lot of time with the Sioux Indians, and they did adopt and gave him the name 'Long Boots'," the expert added.  She further explained that the painting was created around 1890, which was the most prolific time in the artist's career. "He represented the Native Americans in a very kind of peaceful, tranquil way, and you can see that in this painting," the expert noted.

Screenshot showing a close up of the painting
Screenshot showing a close up of the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"He didn't ever really bring conflict into his work as some of the other artists from that time did," she added. As for the current value of the painting, the expert suggested that it could be desirable for collectors at an auction. "So if we were going to put this in an auction today, I would suggest an estimate of $200,000 to $300,000," the expert said leaving the guest in total shock.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Oh...  So I can't hang it up," the guest said after a long pause, trying to hold back her tears. She eventually broke down as she couldn't believe what she had just heard. "Oh, my God. Oh... That's so much. I don't even know what to say," she added.

Screenshot showing the guest wiping off her tears
Screenshot showing the guest wiping off her tears (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

It was then she realized that her attempt to remove the mosquito could have spelled disaster. "Should I have left the mosquito in the back?" she asked the expert. The appraiser told her that she should have let a conservator do that, but it was good that she took out the bug before it damaged the painting. 

 

In the comments of the YouTube clip, viewers agreed that the appraisal was a special one. "This is one of the most charming Roadshow appraisals in their history. I think her response has so much to do with her relationship and love for her grandmother. So sweet," @LFortune commented.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player starts bench pressing Ryan Seacrest — and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player starts bench pressing Ryan Seacrest — and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
Seacrest was so astonished that he had to test the contestant's strength right then and there.
1 hour ago
'Price is Right' cast starts a backstage dance — but it's Drew Carey’s moves that stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast starts a backstage dance — but it's Drew Carey’s moves that stole the show
Drew Carey is quite a sensation when it comes to performing viral dance trends.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting
The guest initially expected her grandmother's painting to be worth a couple hundred dollars.
3 hours ago
Steve Harvey threatens 'Family Feud' producers after joking about one thing: "You're gonna pay"
NEWS
Steve Harvey threatens 'Family Feud' producers after joking about one thing: "You're gonna pay"
The creators of the show apparently went too far with the joke but tried to make up for it too.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper warns anyone looking to buy Great Value chicken broth: "Now, I'm concerned..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns anyone looking to buy Great Value chicken broth: "Now, I'm concerned..."
The TikTok creator claimed that the recalled products are widely used by low-income and middle-class families.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak asks 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, a WWE super star, to remove his shirt in wild moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak asks 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, a WWE super star, to remove his shirt in wild moment
The star was stopped midway by his partner while fans loved the look.
1 day ago
Costco shopper thought he got a good deal on carrot cakes — then he noticed what was inside it
COSTCO
Costco shopper thought he got a good deal on carrot cakes — then he noticed what was inside it
Viewers couldn't believe what they saw and some even suggested it could be a prank.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to techie who brought an unusual device that traps bugs
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to techie who brought an unusual device that traps bugs
Cuban offered the entrepreneur a "geek to geek" offer that he couldn't refuse.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper says she was followed around by a worker for 20 minutes: "He made me feel..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper says she was followed around by a worker for 20 minutes: "He made me feel..."
Reports suggest that the anti-theft measures are causing hostility between shoppers and workers.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets — she noticed one major issue with what was inside it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets — she noticed one major issue with what was inside it
Seemed like inflation has been eating into the nuggets sold by Walmart under Great Value.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' star Mark Cuban turned 300 of his employees into millionaires with a single move
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Mark Cuban turned 300 of his employees into millionaires with a single move
The entrepreneur shared that it was a habit of his to reward the people who worked hard for him.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper warns against buying a gallon of Great Value orange juice: "Don't get fooled..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns against buying a gallon of Great Value orange juice: "Don't get fooled..."
Pointing at the shelf full of Great Value Orange Juice, the creator said that the brand is trying to fool people.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper says mirrors in stores are making young girls struggle with body image: "Why make the..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper says mirrors in stores are making young girls struggle with body image: "Why make the..."
She was at first happy with the affirmations on the mirror.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak finally reveals why 'Wheel of Fortune' always offers 'RSTLNE' in the bonus round: "We decided..."
NEWS
Pat Sajak finally reveals why 'Wheel of Fortune' always offers 'RSTLNE' in the bonus round: "We decided..."
The standard letters weren't a thing before 1988.
3 days ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant was facing a tough game — then a famous actor showed up for her
NEWS
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant was facing a tough game — then a famous actor showed up for her
For the contestant named Linda, the deal was further sweetened as she got to meet a celebrity.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey gets called out for 'cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud': "Can I go back...?"
NEWS
Steve Harvey gets called out for 'cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud': "Can I go back...?"
When it was her turn to play, Mama Doris went blank on the fifth answer costing her team.
4 days ago
Pat Sajak mocks Neil deGrasse Tyson after he was outsmarted on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
NEWS
Pat Sajak mocks Neil deGrasse Tyson after he was outsmarted on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
She herself couldn't believe that she had come up with a solution that seemed impossible.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey throws money in the air for a 'future star' in wild celebration
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey throws money in the air for a 'future star' in wild celebration
Carey called the aspiring actor a 'future star' while celebrating his win on the show.
4 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel once brought a horse on 'Shark Tank' — and then came his wild pitch no one expected
NEWS
Jimmy Kimmel once brought a horse on 'Shark Tank' — and then came his wild pitch no one expected
Kimmel successfully bagged a multimillion dollar deal as well.
4 days ago
Pat Sajak almost touched a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's face making her visibly uncomfortable
NEWS
Pat Sajak almost touched a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's face making her visibly uncomfortable
He got too close to the contestant but she played along while the audience laughed awkwardly.
5 days ago