Walmart’s Controversial Self-Checkout Policy Sparks Enraging Debate on Social Media

People are always keen to know what retail shops will do next to piss off their customers. With the rising high-tipping culture, Americans are frustrated about not getting the same treatment as prime or subscribed members. Walmart has always sparked controversial debates with its firm decisions and made yet another decision that customers will not approve of. In a subreddit r/walmart, a Redditor posted an image of a Walmart sign board that read, "Attention: This self-checkout is for Spark shoppers and Walmart+ Scan & Go only." The effective date of February 23, 2024, was mentioned at the bottom. Walmart stores have some self-checkout lanes which are allotted just to Walmart+ members and Spark drivers. Similar to Amazon Prime, Walmart also has its membership which costs $12.95/month and $98/year. The membership offers several benefits to its customers, including free store delivery, facility of mobile scan & go, member savings on fuel at select gas stations auto care, cashback on Walmart + Travel, and many more. The announcement involves the lanes reserved for Spark drivers i.e. Walmart's delivery service.

Screenshot of the post | Reddit| | r/walmart @tattedpizza

The prior decisions announced by Walmart have already received enormous backlash as the customers are not happy and feel discriminated against. The store has reserved many lanes to scan & go shoppers which causes chaos and the in-store shoppers don't even get enough space to move their carts. Walmart's spokesperson, Joe Pennington made a statement, saying, "Based on several factors including customer and associate feedback, shopping patterns, and business needs, some locations are temporarily testing different checkout staffing options." Pennington further mentioned that the change in Walmart is not happening at every store and the decision is totally up to the manager on what he thinks is best for the shoppers and the staff workers.

Shoppers walk the aisles of Walmart for Black Friday deals on November 25, 2022, in Dunwoody, Georgia | Getty Images | Photo by Jessica McGowan

The users were divided and their frustration from their Walmart experiences was visible in their comments. @AnnaMolly66 commented, "This will probably be reversed in a month." @tinydragong69 commented, "It's not just my Walmart. It f**king sucks as an ON associate because now I’m late coming in because I keep getting stuck in line for like 10 minutes, trying to buy my f**king lunch. (I clock in while in line)." @Gr8_RubbrDucky commented, "Happened at my local Walmart. They had half the registers open and with long lines. But don’t worry they had 3 workers enforcing the self-checkout is now for spark and Walmart + members".

Screenshot of a comment under the post | Reddit | r/walmart @tattedpizza

Some other users mentioned that this is not happening everywhere. @muchomangocum commented, "To add the context that OP didn't add: this isn't for every self-checkout at Walmart. It's for a very small number. I've been to several Walmarts that are doing this same thing and it's not all the self-checkouts. It's a small designated number. The one closest to me has 4 out of around 20 that are like this." @GruulNinja commented, "Oh, I wouldn't shop there then. I don't do anything but self-checkout at Walmart." @Bjon1 wrote, "Mine is doing the same, and I hate it. I don't know where anything is anymore and it's completely ruined my usual route through the store. I also hate how they've lined up the self-checkout now. The layout is just inconvenient and can be easily clogged, unlike the previous open layout."

Screenshot of a comment under the post | Reddit | r/walmart @tattedpizza

