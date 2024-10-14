ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Cybersecurity firm reveals the 10 most common passwords of 2024 — see if yours is on the list

The list clearly shows that lessons have not been learned despite the surge in cyber-crime.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Image Source: Getty Images: Oscar Wong
Image Source: Getty Images: Oscar Wong

As the pandemic accelerated digitization across the globe, cybercrimes also went up at an alarming rate in the years that followed. Although that should naturally prompt people to protect their data and accounts with stronger passwords, an analysis by NordPass suggests that it's sadly not the case. It turns out that the most common online passwords used around the world are the easiest to guess as well.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya
Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya

Surprisingly Common Passwords

Nord Security analyzed a vast database of online passwords, with the help of its password manager NordPass for the fifth straight year. In a discovery that should raise the alarm, it found that 123456 was the most common online password. 

 

Despite several warnings, it has topped the list for the third time in 5 years and was only beaten by another common combination 12345, in 2019, and something as basic yet unpredictable as “password”, in 2022.

Other than that, below are the top 20 most common passwords, and for those who find theirs in the list, it may be a good time for an update.

1. 123456

2. admin

3. 12345678

4. 123456789

5. 1234

6. 12345

7. password

8. 123

9. Aa123456

10. 1234567890

11. 1234567

12. 123123

13. 111111

14. Password

15. 12345678910

16. 000000

17. admin123

18. 1111

19. P@ssw0rd

20. root

Apart from passwords, the most common four-digit PINs that often protect financial assets are also easy to guess and were spotted in another cybersecurity study. 

Most Common 4-digit PINs

Data Genetics presented the data on the most exploited PINs originally compiled by the late Nick Berry. About 3.4 million such PINs were analyzed to create a comprehensive map in association with Data is Beautiful. 

 

Following the trend of the most common passwords, '1234' emerged as the most common four-digit PIN. Second on the list was another easy-to-guess combination of '1111', making up about 6% of all the PINs. The PINs '0000', '1212', and '7777' rounded off the list of the top 5 most common PINs. 

Why  Strong Passwords Matter

While easy-to-remember passwords are convenient, they also are easy to crack for cyber criminals who even use sophisticated software to breach accounts in seconds. These tools are often freely available on the dark web, making it easy for anyone to exploit non-vigilant users.

 

Even without software, criminals can comb through social media profiles to look for important names and dates for decoding passwords. Even celebrities have fallen victim to hackers who gained access to their public accounts to cause damage. 

 

How to Set Strong Passwords?

It is rather easy to create strong passwords that can also be remembered well. The CISA, America's cyber defense agency has laid out three simple steps that can help people set strong and unique passwords. 

Firstly, the CISA recommends that a password should at least have 16 characters. Using longer combinations of words, numbers and characters make passwords safer. 

The second step is to use a string of mixed-case letters, numbers, and symbols. Using a memorable phrase of 4 – 7 unrelated words and combining it with numbers and special characters is a good tactic. 

The third and final thing to do is to use different passwords for different accounts. Using the same password for multiple accounts puts people at a greater risk.

 

If it gets too confusing, users can also opt for tools like a Password Manager that helps them store and remember passwords easily. This is better than writing passwords down or saving them on a computer as they are safely stored and often encrypted.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune
NEWS
Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune
Although the auction house did not reveal if an expert was consulted, the painting did trigger a bidding war.
2 hours ago
Cybersecurity firm reveals the 10 most common passwords of 2024 — see if yours is on the list
NEWS
Cybersecurity firm reveals the 10 most common passwords of 2024 — see if yours is on the list
The list clearly shows that lessons have not been learned despite the surge in cyber-crime.
3 hours ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant. But his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant. But his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
14 hours ago
Florida woman who sold everything for a $300,000 world cruise gets banned over her WhatsApp messages
NEWS
Florida woman who sold everything for a $300,000 world cruise gets banned over her WhatsApp messages
The woman was told by the management that they had received dozens of complaints against her.
15 hours ago
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
NEWS
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
23 hours ago
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500. Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500. Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
1 day ago
A rare colonial coin from 1652 could be worth $1 million — there's still one that hasn't been found
NEWS
A rare colonial coin from 1652 could be worth $1 million — there's still one that hasn't been found
It came into existence during the English Civil War, when colonists in Boston seized an opportunity to create their own currency
1 day ago
Utah man buys a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million to restore it. Then, it sank.
NEWS
Utah man buys a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million to restore it. Then, it sank.
The vessel ended up with a hole and caused an oil spill that raised concerns among the locals.
1 day ago
Banana duct-taped to a wall sells for $120,000. Then, a guy ate it because he was hungry
NEWS
Banana duct-taped to a wall sells for $120,000. Then, a guy ate it because he was hungry
The artist and the owner of the artwork were unfazed since the banana would go bad at some point anyway.
2 days ago
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day. Then, tried to get it back
NEWS
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day. Then, tried to get it back
One of the customers contacted her employer after receiving her wage twice, and soon realized it was an error.
2 days ago
Virginia woman wins lottery 30 times in one day — using the same 4-digit number to earn $150,000
NEWS
Virginia woman wins lottery 30 times in one day — using the same 4-digit number to earn $150,000
She first bought 20 tickets and then went back to buy 10 more after she had an intuition.
2 days ago
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
NEWS
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
In an attempt to surprise Sandler, Spade ended up being more generous than he planned.
3 days ago
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
NEWS
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
The man's presence at a women-only poker event also sparked a huge online debate.
3 days ago
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
NEWS
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
He revealed that the piece of advice that changed his outlook toward money came from a celebrity business manager Lester Knispel.
4 days ago
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
NEWS
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
The workers chose to stick to the company's core values and did the right thing.
4 days ago
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
The guest revealed that she didn't know about the trade mentioned on the disk when it was purchased.
4 days ago
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
NEWS
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
The CEO at the local casino decided to make her birthday even more special by adding a gift to her winnings.
5 days ago
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
NEWS
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
Sometimes things that don't shine turn out to be worth more than gold.
5 days ago
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
NEWS
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
Spending on restaurants and hotels increased by 0.3 percent in May which was the single largest influence.
5 days ago
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
NEWS
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
The Hollywood star said, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually."
5 days ago