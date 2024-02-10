Landlords are Concerned as Rent Control is Being Adopted Again to Tackle the Housing Crisis

In the bright afternoon sun, the two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan looks pale and worn. Its cracked walls resemble an old black-and-white photograph, with paint peeling from the ceiling. Even a dead pigeon lies on the kitchen floor, painting a grim picture of neglect.

Douglas Peterson, the landlord whose company specializes in properties subject to New York City's rent-regulation system, bought the building in 2018 for $4.8 million. The apartment on West 164th Street in Washington Heights, known for its gentrification and Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, can only be rented for a fraction of the market rate due to these regulations.

Manhattan | Getty Images | Gary Hershorn

Previously, landlords could buy rundown buildings, renovate them, raise rents, and profit. Once rents hit a certain threshold, they could charge market rates, turning apartments into lucrative assets. However, in 2019, New York state lawmakers revised regulations to address the decline in affordable housing. This led to significant limitations on rent increases after renovations, and apartments no longer exited the program even if rents went up.

The changes in regulations have caused distress for Peterson and other landlords across the city. Peterson, who has invested heavily in properties over two decades, is struggling to keep up with mortgage payments and fund repairs. Fannie Mae has initiated foreclosure proceedings against several of his properties, signaling financial trouble.

Real estate agents make lucrative incomes with no high-figh degrees (representative image) | Pexels

The value of buildings with rent-stabilized apartments has plummeted while non-regulated apartments have seen increases in costs. This trend has raised concerns among investors and financial institutions, prompting many building owners to consider selling their properties.

There's a growing conflict between landlords who argue that tighter regulations infringe on their property rights and hinder construction and tenants who see regulations as necessary protection against skyrocketing rents. Rent control is making a comeback globally, with several states and countries implementing measures to regulate rents amid rising housing costs.

Rent control, once out of favor, is experiencing a resurgence ever since Oregon led the way by passing the first statewide rent control law, capping annual increases at 7% plus inflation in 2019. Following that, California limited increases to 10%. In 2023, around two dozen states considered similar caps, indicating a broader trend. Additionally, countries like Canada, India, and Sweden have implemented rent control measures in response to climbing rents in major cities worldwide.

People walk past an apartments for rent sign | Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Rent control is a divisive issue among economists. While some argue it distorts markets, leading to housing shortages and higher rents in market-rate buildings, others believe it benefits long-term tenants at the expense of newcomers. Despite its intentions to help those in need, scholars have found rent control to be an inefficient solution to housing affordability issues.

New York City's history reflects the fluctuating landscape of rent regulation, influenced by the relative power dynamics between landlords and tenants. Rent regulation dates back to the 19th century, with efforts aimed at improving living conditions for immigrants in crowded tenements. Since then, the city has implemented various measures, including rent control and rent stabilization, to address housing affordability. While rent control severely restricts tenant payments, rent stabilization covers a larger portion of the city's population. Recent changes have stirred debate and distressed building owners, especially against the backdrop of rising housing prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

House prices have been rising across US states (representative image) | Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

The implementation of rent control has sparked controversies and challenges. Landlords argue that tighter regulations hinder their ability to invest in and maintain properties, leading to a decrease in housing supply. Tenant advocates, on the other hand, welcome lower prices for regulated apartments and advocate for government intervention to support affordable housing initiatives. Despite legal battles and social media campaigns, the future of rent control remains uncertain, leaving both landlords and tenants grappling with the consequences.

