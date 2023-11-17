Name Björn Borg Net Worth $80 Million Sources of Income Ex-Tennis Player, Fashion Entrepreneur Gender Male Date of Birth June 6, 1956 Age 67 Years Nationality Sweden Profession Tennis player

Björn Borg, with a net worth of $80 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), is one of the wealthiest figures in the tennis world. His exceptional career, characterized by 11 Grand Slam singles titles, including a remarkable five consecutive Wimbledon victories, has secured his legacy as a tennis legend. The journey from a young boy fascinated by a tennis racket to a global sports sensation has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Borg's wealth is multifaceted, emanating from various sources. Endorsements played a pivotal role in his financial success. At the peak of his career in the 1970s and 1980s, he became the first professional tennis player to earn over $1 million in tournament money in a single year. Additionally, Borg ventured into the business world, creating a highly successful fashion brand under his name.

From tennis to fashion

From winning Grand Slam titles at 18 to capturing hearts on and off the court, Borg's legend evolved. In 1989, he delved into entrepreneurship, launching the Björn Borg fashion brand, a sensation, particularly in Sweden's undergarment scene. The playful twist in this tale came in 2006 when Borg casually sold the lifetime rights to his name trademark to World Brand Management for a cool $18 million.

Björn Borg's earnings from tennis and fashion

The pinnacle of Borg's earnings came in 1979 when he surpassed the $1 million mark in tournament earnings, equivalent to $4 million today. Adjusted for inflation, this achievement speaks to the financial dominance he wielded in his prime. His total career earnings amounted to $3.6 million. His overall career earnings reached an impressive $20 million when adjusted for inflation. Beyond tournament winnings, Borg amassed substantial wealth through endorsements, securing deals with iconic brands like FILA, Bancroft rackets, Tretorn shoes, Scandinavian air, and Tuborg beer, raking in a notable $425K in 1977 alone.

Borg's post-retirement business ventures were just as impactful as his tennis career. In 1989, he ventured into the fashion industry, launching the Björn Borg fashion brand. This venture proved to be a lucrative one, especially in his native Sweden, where the brand gained immense popularity, particularly in the undergarment category. In a strategic move, Borg sold the lifetime full rights to his name trademark to World Brand Management for a substantial $18 million in 2006.

The assessment of Bjorn Borg's net worth extends beyond his financial achievements in tennis and fashion. His total assets encompass a range of holdings, including real estate properties and investments. In the 1980s, Borg owned an oceanfront estate in Sands Point, New York. Over the subsequent decades, he strategically divided his time between a penthouse apartment in Monaco and a large waterfront country estate in Värmdö, Sweden.

Beyond the glitz of the tennis courts and the business world, Borg's personal life adds layers to his narrative. His journey includes marriages, divorces, and the joys of fatherhood. Borg married Mariana Simionescu in 1980 but their union ended in divorce in 1984. Subsequently, he had a child named Robin with Swedish model, Jannike Björling. Borg's romantic journey continued with Italian singer Loredana Bertè, whom he married in 1989 but they parted ways in 1993 as well. In 2002, Borg married Patricia Ostfeld, and the couple welcomed a son, Leo, in 2003.

Borg's accolades extend beyond the tennis court. Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, he was also honored as Sweden's top sportsperson of all time by the Swedish newspaper, Dagens Nyheter. These recognitions underscore his enduring impact on the world of sports.

When did Björn Borg retire from tennis?

Borg officially retired in 1983 at the age of 26.

What is the significance of Borg's fashion brand?

In 1989, Borg launched the Björn Borg fashion brand, which is particularly successful in the undergarment category.

How did Borg transition from tennis to the fashion industry?

Borg ventured into the fashion industry by launching the Björn Borg fashion brand in 1989, which proved to be a highly successful business endeavor.