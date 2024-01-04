Name Roberto Duran Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Income Boxing, Acting Gender Male Date of Birth June 16, 1951 Age 72 years Nationality Panama Profession Professional Boxer, Actor

Roberto Duran, the retired Panamanian boxer, has amassed a net worth of $3 million. He competed in professional boxing from 1968 to 2001, making it the second-longest career in the sport's history. Throughout his career, he held world championship titles in lightweight, welterweight, light middleweight, and middleweight classes. He retired in 2002 after a car crash. The same year, he was voted by The Ring magazine as the fifth greatest fighter of the last 80 years.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Duran competed in multiple weight classes. One of his most iconic moments came in 1972 when he faced Ken Buchanan for the WBA Lightweight Title. Duran dominated the bout, ultimately defeating Buchanan in the 13th round. This victory marked the beginning of Duran's legendary reign as the Lightweight Champion, a title he held for nearly seven years, successfully defending it 12 times.

In 1980, he achieved a career-defining victory by defeating Sugar Ray Leonard in a highly anticipated fight known as the "Brawl in Montreal." The rematch, famously known as the "No Mas" fight, took place later that year, where Duran controversially quit in the eighth round, uttering the words "No más" and leaving his fans puzzled. However, the match earned him around $7 million, making it one of the most expensive bouts in boxing history at the time.

In 1983, Duran moved up to the light middleweight division and defeated Davey Moore to win the WBA Light Middleweight Title. This victory made Duran the first boxer in history to win world titles in four different weight classes. His high-profile bouts, particularly against opponents like Leonard and Moore, contributed significantly to his financial success. Duran retired from professional boxing in 2002 with a record of 103 wins, 16 losses, and 70 knockouts. In total, it is estimated that his boxing career yielded over $20 million.

Acting Career

Duran first made an appearance in the 1979 movie "Rocky II" and played the role of Rocky Balboa's partner. Later, he secured a minor role in "Harlem Nights." His life and boxing journey is perfectly depicted in the documentary "Los puños de una nación" ("The Fists of a Nation") by Panamanian filmmaker Pituka Ortega-Heilbron. Moreover, Duran portrayed the character of Jesús Maroto, a drug lord, in an episode of "Miami Vice" during its second season.

Duran was born on June 16, 1951, in Guararé, Panama. His mother was Panamanian, and his father was American. Growing up in El Chorrillo, Panama City, Duran began boxing at the age of eight. He pursued amateur boxing until he turned 16. Married to Felicidad Iglesias, the former lightweight champion has six children: Irichelle, Victor, Robin, Giovana, Dalia, and Roberto.

WBA Lightweight Title (1972–1979)

WBA Light Middleweight Title (1983–1984)

WBA Middleweight Title (1989–1990)

The Ring Fighter of the Year (1980)

The Ring Comeback of the Year (1989)

Sports Illustrated Fighter of the Year (1980)

BWAA Fighter of the Year (1983)

BWAA Comeback of the Year (1989)

ESPN Comeback of the Year (1989)

WBC Middleweight Title (1989–1990)

NBA Super Middleweight Title (1996)

Is Roberto Duran still fighting?

No. Duran retired with a career record of 103-16 and is the second boxer in the history of boxing to fight professionally across five decades.

How old is Roberto Duran?

The former professional boxer is 72 years old.