A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment

The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.

"Price Is Right" is known for its games which can be described as fun but sometimes contestants can get a bit more competitive and go too far. One of the games that make the show a fan favorite is "Punch-A-Bunch," which allows contestants to win cash straight away. However, for one participant named Albert, who played the first-ever all-cash game, the experience will be remembered as painful because he punched the board a little too hard.

Host Drew Carey celebrates his 500th "The Price Is Right" television show (Image source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In the game, contestants earn punches on a 50-hole punch board by correctly guessing the prices of four small prizes. Each of the holes on the board carries a different cash amount that the contestant can choose to keep. The player can also continue punching the remaining slots for a chance to win a bigger prize.

This is what Albert opted for as seen in a video shared on the show's Instagram page on November 11. After landing the first two punches flawlessly, Albert attempts an uppercut on the third slot. Unfortunately, he ends up connecting with the solid board instead, which leaves him visibly hurt. While the contestant was in pain, the show's host, Dre Carey quipped, "Good uppercut!" and laughed about it as Albert continued.

Screenshots showing Albert hitting the uppercut (Image source: Instagram/therealpriceisright)

It was time for Albert to choose which prize he would like to keep. Carey took out the envelopes from the holes revealing that the first punch from Albert was worth $250. The contestant chose to pass on the prize and Carey opened the second card which had a whopping $5,000. Unsurprisingly, Albert opted to keep the money without moving on to the third hole.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey present the $5000 prize to Albert (Image source: Instagram/therealpriceisright)

Carey still revealed the prize that Albert had revealed with his painful uppercut. He shared that the contestant had made the right choice to keep the $5,000 as the third one only had a thousand dollars in it.

Celebrating Despite the Pain

Albert wasn't the first contestant to get hurt on "The Price is Right", as some have walked away with injuries worse than his. In another episode, a contestant ended up dislocating his shoulder after an energetic celebration. In the episode, contestant Henry Choi failed to give a precise bid on a smart whiteboard. However, when the time came for him to bid on a Pilates reformer, a Lululemon yoga set, and a self-cleaning water bottle, he guessed the prices correctly.

He outdid his competitors by bidding $1,380, the closest to the retail price of $1,455. As he won a trip to Hawaii, Choi aggressively pumped his arms while celebrating. After Carey admired his "Price is Right" hoodie, he continued his animated celebration. However, as the show went for a commercial break, Choi could be seen nursing his arm.

After the break, Carey brought in Choi who was now accompanied by his wife. The host explained that Choi had suffered an injury during the emphatic celebration and wouldn't be able to spin the wheel anymore.

“Let me explain what happened. Henry was celebrating and going, ‘Woo,’ and he dislocated his shoulder,” Carey said. Thus, his wife was there to spin the wheel on his behalf for the rest of the episode.