ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment

The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from Instagram showing the contestant Albert and the punching board (Cover image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)
Screenshots from Instagram showing the contestant Albert and the punching board (Cover image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

"Price Is Right" is known for its games which can be described as fun but sometimes contestants can get a bit more competitive and go too far. One of the games that make the show a fan favorite is "Punch-A-Bunch," which allows contestants to win cash straight away. However, for one participant named Albert, who played the first-ever all-cash game, the experience will be remembered as painful because he punched the board a little too hard. 

Host Drew Carey celebrates his 500th
Host Drew Carey celebrates his 500th "The Price Is Right" television show (Image source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In the game, contestants earn punches on a 50-hole punch board by correctly guessing the prices of four small prizes. Each of the holes on the board carries a different cash amount that the contestant can choose to keep. The player can also continue punching the remaining slots for a chance to win a bigger prize.

 

This is what Albert opted for as seen in a video shared on the show's Instagram page on November 11. After landing the first two punches flawlessly, Albert attempts an uppercut on the third slot. Unfortunately, he ends up connecting with the solid board instead, which leaves him visibly hurt. While the contestant was in pain, the show's host, Dre Carey quipped, "Good uppercut!" and laughed about it as Albert continued.

Screenshots showing Albert hitting the uppercut (Image source: Instagram/therealpriceisright)
Screenshots showing Albert hitting the uppercut (Image source: Instagram/therealpriceisright)

It was time for Albert to choose which prize he would like to keep. Carey took out the envelopes from the holes revealing that the first punch from Albert was worth $250. The contestant chose to pass on the prize and Carey opened the second card which had a whopping $5,000. Unsurprisingly, Albert opted to keep the money without moving on to the third hole.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey present the $5000 prize to Albert (Image source: Instagram/therealpriceisright)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey present the $5000 prize to Albert (Image source: Instagram/therealpriceisright)

Carey still revealed the prize that Albert had revealed with his painful uppercut. He shared that the contestant had made the right choice to keep the $5,000 as the third one only had a thousand dollars in it.

Celebrating Despite the Pain

Albert wasn't the first contestant to get hurt on "The Price is Right", as some have walked away with injuries worse than his. In another episode, a contestant ended up dislocating his shoulder after an energetic celebration. In the episode, contestant Henry Choi failed to give a precise bid on a smart whiteboard. However, when the time came for him to bid on a Pilates reformer, a Lululemon yoga set, and a self-cleaning water bottle, he guessed the prices correctly.

He outdid his competitors by bidding $1,380, the closest to the retail price of $1,455. As he won a trip to Hawaii, Choi aggressively pumped his arms while celebrating. After Carey admired his "Price is Right" hoodie, he continued his animated celebration. However, as the show went for a commercial break, Choi could be seen nursing his arm.

@thepriceisright He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight ♬ original sound - The Price Is Right

 

After the break, Carey brought in Choi who was now accompanied by his wife. The host explained that Choi had suffered an injury during the emphatic celebration and wouldn't be able to spin the wheel anymore.

“Let me explain what happened. Henry was celebrating and going, ‘Woo,’ and he dislocated his shoulder,” Carey said. Thus, his wife was there to spin the wheel on his behalf for the rest of the episode.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
The guest's children called it ugly but she held on to it as it made her feel at peace.
4 hours ago
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
NEWS
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
6 hours ago
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
WALMART
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
Charli and her sister were called out for being out of touch with the everyday reality of workers.
10 hours ago
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
The cards were placed on a board with notes handwritten by some of the players in them.
1 day ago
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
NEWS
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
The country star also shared advice with the kids about investing the money and saving some of it.
1 day ago
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
NEWS
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
In the years after the rejection of "Shark Tank," the firm grabbed the attention of big players such as Richard Branson.
1 day ago
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
NEWS
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
His uncle had bought it for $10 in London while serving as a soldier in World War II.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
NEWS
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
The host Jennings and the winner of the game both quickly apologized for the problematic mistake.
2 days ago
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
NEWS
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
Sharks have also endured some of the worst pitches in America while making profits from several investments.
2 days ago
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
COSTCO
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
Costco's generous return policy has resulted in numerous bizarre stories shared online.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
The boy first thought of it when he was just 8 years old and started working on it with his father.
3 days ago
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
WALMART
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
The TikTok campaign helped the user collect a lot more than he intended to through a fundraiser.
3 days ago
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
NEWS
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
Thornton has been a familiar voice for the audiences for more than a decade now.
3 days ago
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
NEWS
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
He proved everybody wrong when he chose to rise above greed.
3 days ago
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
NEWS
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
The actor had brought an ancient treasure and was playing his character from a Netflix movie.
3 days ago
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
WALMART
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
The TikToker has seen it happen only a couple of times but says checking is always better.
4 days ago
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
NEWS
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
Users pointed out how the glitch was too obvious to be missed by the production team.
4 days ago
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
NEWS
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
While Schwimmer and his entrepreneur friend put up a great show, the Sharks weren't impressed.
4 days ago
Grieving waitress was struggling at work, so a customer left her $100 and unexpected note that made her cry
NEWS
Grieving waitress was struggling at work, so a customer left her $100 and unexpected note that made her cry
The waitress narrated her story to the woman who was a psychologist helping people with PTSD.
4 days ago