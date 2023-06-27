 Meta Launches Monthly Subscription For Quest+ At $7.99

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a new virtual reality (VR) subscription service called Meta Quest+. According to TechCrunch, this subscription service allows Meta Quest users to access the top two VR titles every month. Priced at $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, Meta Quest+ aims to provide gamers with an affordable and curated VR gaming experience.

The existence of Meta Quest+ was first hinted at in March when a Twitter user stumbled upon a description of a game pass feature in the Meta Quest app. This discovery sparked speculation among the gaming community about a potential subscription service from Meta. Recently, another Twitter user found the title and price details of Meta Quest+ in the app selection of the Meta Quest app, confirming the imminent launch of the subscription service.

Apparently Meta is adding a game pass thing soon for Quest, "Project Apollo". Accessible via this deep link URI (on Android at least)



oculus://view/platform_subscription pic.twitter.com/Bz5321zRpv — Shiny Quagsire (@ShinyQuagsire) March 4, 2023

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg officially announced Meta Quest+ Monday. He revealed that the service is currently available for Quest 2 and Pro users. Additionally, Quest 3 support will be added upon the release of the new headset in the fall. This expansion of support ensures that a wide range of Meta Quest users can benefit from the subscription service.

Meta Quest+ presents an enticing collection of premier VR games to its subscribers. The initial lineup boasts thrilling titles such as FPS Pistol Whip, an action-packed rhythm game, and Pixel Ripped 1995, an engaging arcade adventure. As the months progress, subscribers can look forward to immersing themselves in the captivating worlds of Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge, coming in August. An outstanding benefit of this subscription service is that users can enjoy these titles indefinitely, as long as they maintain an active subscription to Meta Quest+.

With the introduction of Meta Quest+, Meta aims to set itself apart from competitors like PlayStation. Unlike PlayStation Plus, which does not include VR games in its subscription service, Meta's offering provides a unique opportunity for VR enthusiasts to access a curated selection of games through a monthly or annual subscription.

In its announcement, Meta emphasized the affordability and value of the Meta Quest+ subscription service. The company stated that subscription services have historically provided consumers with a great way to maximize their entertainment spending. With Meta Quest+ priced at $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, users can access VR games with a value of up to $60 USD. This combination of affordability and convenience makes Meta Quest+ an attractive option for gamers seeking a diverse VR gaming experience.

To entice early adopters, Meta is offering an introductory discount for Meta Quest+. Users who sign up between now and July 31 will only have to pay $1 for the first month of the subscription service. This limited-time offer provides an incentive for gamers to explore the benefits of Meta Quest+ at a reduced cost.

In addition to the launch of Meta Quest+, Meta has recently announced a range of new games coming to its VR headset. These titles include highly anticipated experiences such as Stranger Things VR, Assassin's Creed, and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. With the continuous expansion of its VR game library, Meta aims to further enhance the gaming experience for its users.

