Gordon Ramsay’s salary for a 'Masterchef' episode proves he’s clearly cooking more than just risotto

Apart from the TV show, Ramsay's restaurants around the globe have reported stunning revenues.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Photo of Gordon Ramsay in Hell's Kitchen | (Image Source: Facebook | Gordon Ramsay)
Among celebrity chefs who have gained fame through shows such as food shows, Gordon Ramsay stands out as an intimidating yet popular face in the culinary world. Known for his unapologetic nature, the chef has been at the top of his game for over a decade. Today, he is one of the judges on "Masterchef US" and also makes appearances on other Masterchef editions, for which he gets a hefty paycheck.

Ramsay has been a part of multiple TV shows such as "Hell’s Kitchen," "Kitchen Nightmares," "Gordon’s Great Escape," and many more. He also owns a multitude of Michelin-star restaurants around the globe. Through his endeavors, he has amassed a whopping net worth of $220 million as per Ecole Ducasse. However, perhaps his most profitable venture in recent years is "Masterchef."

 

According to The Things, Ramsay makes a ridiculous $225,000 for one episode of Masterchef. His involvement with the show has not only promoted building its brand in the culinary and entertainment industry but also inspired the contestants to put in that extra effort. The 58-year-old’s word means a lot in the industry and if he is impressed, it could change things for aspiring chefs. Ramsay used to appear exclusively on the US edition of "Masterchef" but has made recent appearances in other editions as well. But it’s not just this particular reality show that adds to his net worth. As of 2024, Ramsay’s restaurants earned $128 million. Back when he opened his first restaurant in London in 1998, these figures must have seemed like a dream.

 

Despite all the success, there are still a lot of challenges the 58-year-old has had to overcome. “It's challenging out there and businesses are battling to stay afloat, rising costs, rent and food costs, multiple strikes. It's a battle,” he recently said. But those challenges never succeeded in dampening his spirit. That’s probably why he is one of the most successful chefs of all time.

He might sometimes seem a bit too harsh but Ramsay was raised in similar circumstances. It’s no secret that his mentor, the great Marco Pierre-White, was just as unapologetic and harsh as him, if not more. There are reports that he even made the "Kitchen Nightmares" star cry on one occasion. However, before he left for France to study under White, Ramsay had to deal with struggles at home.

 

Gordon’s father, Gordon James Sr., wanted his son to become a soccer player. It’s safe to say that he wasn’t happy when his son expressed a strong passion and interest in the culinary arts. Gordon Sr. passed away in 1997 and could not see his son's tremendous success. While Ramsay never borrowed a penny from his father on his way to becoming a celebrity chef, he still wishes his dad was alive to see how big the Ramsay name has become. “Dad never forgave me for not being a footballer. I never got my message across. He'll never know how well I've done, how I am a success, after all. I wanted him to see that,” he said.

