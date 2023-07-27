With the rapid advancement of AI technology, as legitimate businesses are developing chatbots with AI capabilities, cybercriminals are also joining the race. Recently, a harmful AI chatbot named 'FraudGPT' has surfaced, posing a significant threat to online security. So, what is FraudGPT, what are its potential dangers, and how individuals and organizations can protect themselves from its malicious activities? Let us have a look into these aspects.

FraudGPT is a malicious chatbot that has emerged following the immensely successful ChatGPT generative AI chatbot. It comes shortly after the appearance of 'WormGPT,' another bot that enables users to produce viruses and phishing emails, per Datconomy. FraudGPT has been actively spreading on Telegram Channels since July 22, 2023, and is being sold on various dark web markets.

Image Source: Hatice Baran/Pexels

According to Rakesh Krishnan, a senior threat analyst with cybersecurity firm Netenrich, FraudGPT is exclusively designed for offensive purposes. It empowers online criminals to launch various scams including spear-phishing email creation, tool development, and carding activities. The bot is available on the dark web for subscription with prices ranging from $200 per month to $1,700 per year and has garnered over 3,000 verified sales and reviews.

FraudGPT poses several severe threats to individuals and organizations:

Spear-Phishing attacks: With FraudGPT, attackers can create highly convincing spear-phishing emails that have a higher chance of deceiving recipients into clicking on harmful links or divulging sensitive information.

Image Source: Pixabay/Pexels

Creation of hacking tools and malware: FraudGPT simplifies the process of constructing hacking tools, undetectable malware, harmful code, leaks, and vulnerabilities within an organization's technological systems.

Training platform for aspiring criminals: The malicious chatbot can also be utilized as an educational tool for aspiring cybercriminals, teaching them how to code and conduct hacking activities.

The creator of FraudGPT charges a substantial monthly fee of $200, making it more expensive than WormGPT, which is priced at 60 Euros ($66.83) per month. Additionally, the creator is allegedly involved in selling stolen credit card numbers and other hacker-obtained data, further exacerbating the risks associated with this service.

Image Source: Leon Neal Staff (2)/Getty Images

As the emergence of harmful chatbots like FraudGPT becomes a reality, individuals and organizations must prioritize prevention and defense. Here are some strategies that can be employed to protect against such threats:

1. BEC-Specific training

Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, especially those aided by AI technology, require specific attention. Organizations should develop comprehensive and regularly updated training programs to educate their staff about the nature of BEC dangers—how AI can amplify them and the tactics used by attackers. Such training should be a part of employees' ongoing professional development to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Image Source: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

2. Enhanced email verification measures

To safeguard against AI-driven BEC attacks, organizations should implement strict email verification policies. This includes setting up email systems that alert users to communications containing specific words commonly linked to BEC attacks, such as 'urgent,' 'sensitive,' or 'wire transfer.' Additionally, deploying systems that automatically detect emails that appear to be from internal executives or vendors but originate from outside the organization can help prevent potential fraudulent activities.

As technology continues to evolve, so are the methods used by cybercriminals. To safeguard against the increasing sophistication of AI-driven threats like FraudGPT, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to stay vigilant, maintain robust cybersecurity measures, and employ ethical and responsible use of technology. By doing so, they can better protect themselves and their data from falling into the hands of malicious actors on the dark web.

