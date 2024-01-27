Utility Imposter Scams Are Rising Amid Drop In Temperature; Here's How To Be Safe

MidAmerican Energy has warned its customers about the rising number of imposter utility scams. In this past week, customers reported a higher-than-average number of utility scam incidents which caused damages worth several thousand dollars.

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: How To Spot 'Look Who Died' Scam On Facebook and Be Safe

Amid extreme cold forecast, MidAmerican officials are concerned the number of victims may increase further. Scammers are particularly trying to take advantage of customers who fear losing electric service just as temperatures plummet.

Mike Gehringer, vice president of customer operations for MidAmerican, said, “Scammers can use the threat of dangerous cold to truly scare their victims into thinking they’ll lose their heat and convince them to pay to supposedly avoid an instant shutoff. Lately, we’ve seen a jump in utility scam victimization, and the best way to stop this in its tracks is to warn customers so they don’t become the next victim,” in an official release.

MidAmerican Warns Customers Of Increase In Utility Scam Incidents https://t.co/d774FHDOpv — KIWA Radio (@kiwaradio) January 12, 2024

Also Read: 15-Year-Old Entrepreneur Secures $100,000 Investment Deal on ‘Shark Tank’

A utility imposter scam begins with a phone call from someone who claims they’re calling from a reputed company like MidAmerican. The imposter often claims that their company did not receive due payments for some reason. The scammers then threaten the customer of shutting down the utility service or cutting off power to their household unless they pay immediately. The scammers seek payments through reloadable money cards, digital payment apps, wire transfers, or gift cards while they stay on call.

Some imposters may even seek critical information like the victim’s card numbers, or their bank account numbers to get the payment money directly.

Also Read: Pastor and His Partner Face Charges in a $3.2 Million Cryptocurrency Scam

As per the official statement from MidAmerican, customers who have dues pending can see the amount on the bill. Customers will receive a formal letter or a disconnect notice before their services are shut. The company will not take steps to cut services via phone calls.

The company will first send out a letter and then attempt to call before a disconnection. In some cases, the company will also leave a final notification at the customer’s door, as per the release.

Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean scams are! Do you know how to spot a utility scammer? Learn more about the different tactics they're using: https://t.co/YitcP16Pbr pic.twitter.com/TvHP7Wcm4O — MidAmerican Energy (@MidAm_EnergyCo) January 2, 2024

MidAmerican accepts payment through various platforms but it does not demand an immediate payment method by phone and they will never ask for payment via a gift card.

In case a customer suspects anything unusual about a phone call from someone who claims to be a MidAmerican employee, they should immediately hang up the phone. The company suggests customers never call back the number or any number that the caller provides even if it seems legitimate. The customer should immediately call the MidAmerican number which is printed on the monthly bill or on the company website at MidAmericanEnergy.com (888-427-5632) to verify the call.

Further, unless verified, customers should never provide financial information or any other sensitive information while speaking with a caller who claims to be a MidAmerican employee.

With all the ❄️ that is on the ground, remember to keep the area around your gas meter clear. The accumulation of snow & ice can place additional stress on the meter, which could cause a gas leak. If your meter is covered in ice, or if you smell nat gas, call us at 888-427-5632. pic.twitter.com/duh3nTT28M — MidAmerican Energy (@MidAm_EnergyCo) January 11, 2024

Customers should always verify the status of their account, including payment status, by calling MidAmerican directly before making any payments by phone. Customers enrolled on the MyAccount portal can also check their status online 24x7.

Customers who have been scammed by imposters should report the incident to the local law enforcement agency immediately and to MidAmerican as well by online or by phone.

More from MARKETREALIST

'Romance' Scam Costs Woman $200,000; How To Be Safe

What Is Actor And Filmmaker Elliot Page's Net Worth?