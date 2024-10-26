Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it

Confusion among viewers about Tamara's answer triggered an online outrage against the host Sajak.

The popular game show "Wheel Of Fortune" has enjoyed popularity for almost 50 years among audiences rooting for audiences to get rich. But things don't pan out that way for all participants, as the show may even cost a significant amount of money to some. In his long career, veteran host Pat Sajak has faced backlash after almost every other episode taking the blame for some losses. Even in his final season, he was blamed for costing a contestant named Tamara as much as $50,000 in prize money.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak at a taping of an episode | (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora)

Losing $50,000 Due to a Seven-Letter Word

The Philadelphia-based contestant, who is a mother of two and married to her college sweetheart, made it to the show's bonus round. By then she had accumulated $21,132 and took a shot at winning $50,000 more.

Screenshot showing Tamara looking at the bonus round puzzle | (Image source: YouTube | @Wheel Of Fortune)

Geared up for the bonus round, Tamara chose the category "What Are You Doing?" After filling in the provided "RSTLNE," she chose "G, D, B, A" as her additional letters for the puzzle which finally read, "_ _ _ N_NG' 'A' 'B_ _ _' '_L_B'.

Host Sajak wished her good luck and cautioned her to "Pay attention to what's up there". Tamara was put on the clock to guess the phrase and confirm her final answer. She began putting it together spitting out random answers like "Fanning a Book Club," and "Running a Book Club."

She ultimately finalized her answer to what sounded like "Running a Book Club" but with a "J" at the beginning. When the timer ran out, the incorrect buzzer sounded and the answer was revealed to be "Joining A Book Club".

Screenshot showing correctly solved puzzle | (Image source: YouTube | @Wheel Of Fortune)

"Oh, I know," Pat lamented, as the audience in the studio gasped. "By the time you got to 'Book club' the time was running out on you," Sajak explained. He then revealed the bonus envelope that Tamara had picked out. It read $50,000 which meant the contestant had lost out on a lot of money and a trip wedge to Antarctica.

Screenshot showing Pat Sajak with the bonus round envelope | (Image source: YouTube | @Wheel Of Fortune)

He then jokingly said that the contestant has to now "settle" for $21,132. "That was close!" the host remarked at the end. While the contestant wasn't too upset with the result, the outrage on social media had just begun as several viewers on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that they had heard Tamara guess the answer correctly. Many said they heard the contestant say "Joining A Book Club" before the timer ran out and alleged that Sajak robbed her of some major cash.

"@WheelofFortune WHAT just happened?!? The contestant got it Joining a Book Club BEFORE time ran out - barely - but before time ran out," @jusjonesie exclaimed.

I hate @WheelofFortune that was bullshit give that lady her prize — AD (@AdamU824) February 24, 2024

Many even alleged that it was a conspiracy and the show and its hosts plotted against Tamara. "Ayo y'all did Tamara dirty she got that bonus puzzle at the last second like wtg," @tempesttuna wrote.

However, on YouTube, viewers who played the clip over and over again, argued that the contestant never made the right guess. Several claimed that they could clearly hear her say "Running A Book Club " instead of the correct answer and there was nothing wrong with Sajak's decision.

"Why is this a controversy? She clearly didn't say the right words. Very clearly said running not joining," @traviso7810 asked.

