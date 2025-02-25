'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment

The announcer had to remove the TV from the list of prizes after the epic blunder.

As opposed to other game shows on TV, models are fairly more involved and also more popular with the audience on 'The Price is Right.' They're supposed to simply unveil the games and present prizes, but sometimes they go viral for all the wrong reasons. From damaging the set to dropping prizes, models on the show have made news for awkward gaffes. However, on a show such as "The Price Is Right," mistakes can be costly. On one unfortunate day, a model accidentally broke a brand-new Plasma TV while filming an episode.

Screenshots showing the models alongside the TV (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/calabrais)

In the episode, Carey was conducting the proceedings of the "Contestant's Row" round as usual. In the round, contestants are called from the audience and lined up on a podium. They then get to see a basket of prizes and are supposed to guess the price. The player who bids the amount closest to the actual retail price of the item without going over it wins the round and gets a chance to join Carey on stage and play one of the show's classic games for a big amount.

During this particular episode, George Gray introduced the prizes, which included a brand new Plasma TV and an Xbox with a lineup of games. As he announced the TV, the models moved their hands to present the item, and in the process, one of the models accidentally knocked the TV down from the table.

Screenshots shwoing the TV falling over (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/calabrais)

The TV fell flat on the floor and the screen appeared to be shattered on impact. With glass lying all over the stage, Carey was seen sighing at the mishap. Gray quickly adjusted to the accident and revised his announcement only for the Xbox and removed the TV from the script.

Screenshot showing Carey sighing (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/calabrais)

Carey then asked the two models if they were okay and while one of them was perfectly fine, the one who knocked the TV down was assuring the host that she was okay. The game then moved forward with just the Xbox and the games as the prize.

This wasn't the first time that a model made a costly mistake on The Price Is Right. In another incident, model, Manuela Arbelaez accidentally gave away a free car to a player. In the episode, the contestant named Andrea was playing the game "Three Strikes".

Price is right contestant with host and model | (Image Source: YouTube | CBS)

In the game, she had to guess the price of a brand-new Hyundai Sonata. She had a lineup of fake prices on a board and she had three chances to guess the correct value of the car. Andrea's first guess turned out to be incorrect and she then had to make another guess. However, before she could make the next attempt, Arbelaez assumed that the game was over and accidentally revealed the correct price, without the cue from the host. While she immediately realized her mistake, it was too late to take it back.

To make up for the situation, Carey announced that Andrea was being given the prize for free. "Manuela just won you a car!" the host said while laughing. The model later clarified that she did not get into trouble for the mistake as both the producers and Carey enjoyed the hilarious moment, which is one of the most memorable in the show's history.