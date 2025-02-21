'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment

Carey kept cracking up even as he was explaining the game and prizes to the contestant.

From new games to celebrity cameos and bizarre prizes, "The Price Is Right" is full of surprises, which is why it remains engaging for the viewers. Although most contestants get carried away after winning, some are too excited just to share the stage with beloved host Drew Carey. One of them was Aliaya, and she did something that Carey and the studio audience were not prepared for.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey laughing (Image Source: YouTube/ Price Is Right)

Aliaya participated in the show's Contestant Row round to win a chance to play the big game on stage. She did exceptionally well by making the closest bid to win her spot in the middle. As Carey announced that she had won, Aliaya could barely contain her excitement. She threw her hands up in the air and rushed to the stage. Once she got there, she took off her wig and gave the host a big hug. "I love you! Oh my god! Thank you so much!" the player yelled.

Screenshot showing the contestant with her wig off (Image Source: YouTube/ Price Is Right)

While Aliaya was ecstatic, Carey visibly lost it and laughed out loud, holding his stomach. The host collected himself and went on to strike up a conversation with the player. He asked Aliaya where she was from. The player told him that she was from the Bay Area but she lives in Sacramento. When she told the host that she works in Law Enforcement, Carey joked, "Hilarious! Undercover I believe," and proceeded to laugh again as announcer George Gray was in splits too.

Screenshot showing Carey losing it (Image Source: YouTube/ Price Is Right)

Gray revealed that Aliaya would be playing the "Grand Game" where she could win up to $10,000. As Carey began to explain the rules, he kept cracking up and barely made it through. The Grand Game features a board that has $1 displayed on it. The contestant is then given a "target price" and six grocery items, four of which are priced below the target price, and two are priced above. The player needs to pick the items that are worth less than the target price and each time they make a correct guess a zero is added to the $1 amount.

Screenshot showing the Grand Game Board (Image Source: YouTube/ Price Is Right)

The player can keep guessing until they get one wrong, after which they leave with the amount displayed on the board. The player also has the option of cashing out after winning $1,000 or risking it all for a chance to win $10,000. Players lose it all if they get the final guess wrong. For Aliaya's game, she was given the target price of $8.50, and the six items presented to her were a bottle of lotion, dog treats, a four-pack of protein shake, crayons, shampoo, and pain ointment. Aliaya made three blistering guesses to rack up $1,000 in a flash.

After some thinking, she told Carey that she wasn't a quitter and went for her fourth guess. She picked the pain ointment and it turned out to be less than $8.50. Aliayah won $10,000 from the Grand Game but this time, she did not take off her wig in celebration.