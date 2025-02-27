ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros

The 'Sharks' beat the team of "The Talk" to head into the Bonus Round of the show.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Shark Tank" investors are usually the ones that decide the fate of business ideas and innovative products, but on "Family Feud" they found themselves in a different position. The shark, known for judging the viability of products based on what customers want, now had to guess how most people responded to survey questions. As the ruthless investors of "Shark Tank" faced Steve Harvey's sharp wit, they went up against the cast of "The Talk."

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban celebrating on Family Feud
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban celebrating on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the special episode of "Family Feud," Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Emma Grede from "Shark Tank," were playing for the charity called Junior Achievement USA. They went up against the hosts of "The Talk," Natalie Morales, Sheryl Underwood, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Jerry O’Connell. 

Screenshot showing the two teams on stage
Screenshot showing the two teams on stage (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The sharks managed to beat their competitors in the initial rounds to head into the Bonus Round of the show, where they could win $25,000 for their charity. For the final round, the winning team nominated two players who were supposed to answer five survey questions each. The first player gets 20 seconds to come up with responses that would resonate with the 100-member survey and the second player gets 25 seconds to come up with different answers for the same set of questions.

They earn points based on how many surveyees shared the same answer as them. The goal was to collect 200 points combined to win the game. In the episode, the 'Sharks' nominated Greiner and Cuban to take on the five questions. Greiner went first answering questions like, "Name someone who has at one time in your life, told you to take your clothes off", and, "Name a kind of cheese you'd put in a submarine sandwich." Greiner quickly answered the questions with "Husband" and "Swiss" respectively.

Screenshots showing Lori Greiner answering the questions
Screenshots showing Lori Greiner answering the questions (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She then went on to answer the questions, "How long is the average elephant's trunk?", "Besides an apple, name something found in the Garden of Eden", and "Name a room in the house that starts with the letter B", with "8 feet", "Snake", and "Bedroom" respectively. In the end, Harvey looked to the board to find out how many points she had earned. To everyone's delight, three of Greiner's responses took the total to a whopping 164 points.

Screenshots showing Greiner's points and Daymond John clapping
Screenshots showing Greiner's points and Daymond John clapping (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

This meant Cuban was left with the light task of getting just 36 more points to win the game. "Well, Cube, I got good news for you. Good. She got 164 points," Harvey told Cuban as he bowed to the 'Queen of QVC'. 

Screenshots showing Mark Cuban bowing down to Lori Greiner
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban bowing down to Lori Greiner (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Cuban was then given 25 seconds to come up with a different set of answers and win the remaining points. Cuban quickly dusted the first three questions although he briefly got stuck at the third question. He soon came back to complete the set with two remaining answers.

The shark and Harvey then turned to the board to see if he had won his team $25,000. While his first response earned him a modest 10 points, his second answer got him 22 big points. Cuban didn't need to go beyond three as his third response earned him 21 points. 

 

The team celebrated by sharing hugs on the stage. They were also joined by the other team who congratulated the Sharks on the win.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
NEWS
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
Drew Carey was also on his toes as the contestant was racing against the clock to get the price right.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros
NEWS
'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros
The 'Sharks' beat the team of "The Talk" to head into the Bonus Round of the show.
13 hours ago
Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."
McGee shared that it wasn't the case with one or two cans but every single can of Sprite
1 day ago
'Jeopardy’ host Ken Jennings takes a subtle dig at 'Wheel of Fortune' off camera: "They'd gone..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy’ host Ken Jennings takes a subtle dig at 'Wheel of Fortune' off camera: "They'd gone..."
While their shows are constantly competing, the two haven't expressed anything against each other.
1 day ago
How much does Manuela Arbeláez earn per episode on 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than we thought
NEWS
How much does Manuela Arbeláez earn per episode on 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than we thought
Arbeláez shot to fame after a mishap in which she gave away a free car to a contestant.
1 day ago
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
NEWS
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
The father's journey as an entrepreneur surprised sharks and even impressed Kevin O'Leary.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
The player didn't start out performing well, but things started turning around soon.
2 days ago
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
The brand recently switched its supplier in a major move at the beginning of the year.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
The announcer had to remove the TV from the list of prizes after the epic blunder.
2 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
NEWS
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
The host known for his witty comments made people laugh simply with a straight face.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
Fans argue that the show has plenty of fun games and this isn't needed.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
NEWS
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
Harvey kept asking the contestant to pick a different option and she kept repeating answers.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
WALMART
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
"Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it," she said in her video.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
Harvey couldn't believe that the player's failed to answer such a common question.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
Steve Harvey blank expression to the camera when the moment unfolded was simply priceless
4 days ago
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
NEWS
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
Carey had initially turned down the offer to host the show, but accepted it for a dream of his.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
The announcer later told the contestant not to pick up Carey again after hearing about the prize.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.
5 days ago