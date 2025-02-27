'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros

The 'Sharks' beat the team of "The Talk" to head into the Bonus Round of the show.

"Shark Tank" investors are usually the ones that decide the fate of business ideas and innovative products, but on "Family Feud" they found themselves in a different position. The shark, known for judging the viability of products based on what customers want, now had to guess how most people responded to survey questions. As the ruthless investors of "Shark Tank" faced Steve Harvey's sharp wit, they went up against the cast of "The Talk."

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban celebrating on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the special episode of "Family Feud," Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Emma Grede from "Shark Tank," were playing for the charity called Junior Achievement USA. They went up against the hosts of "The Talk," Natalie Morales, Sheryl Underwood, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Jerry O’Connell.

Screenshot showing the two teams on stage (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The sharks managed to beat their competitors in the initial rounds to head into the Bonus Round of the show, where they could win $25,000 for their charity. For the final round, the winning team nominated two players who were supposed to answer five survey questions each. The first player gets 20 seconds to come up with responses that would resonate with the 100-member survey and the second player gets 25 seconds to come up with different answers for the same set of questions.

They earn points based on how many surveyees shared the same answer as them. The goal was to collect 200 points combined to win the game. In the episode, the 'Sharks' nominated Greiner and Cuban to take on the five questions. Greiner went first answering questions like, "Name someone who has at one time in your life, told you to take your clothes off", and, "Name a kind of cheese you'd put in a submarine sandwich." Greiner quickly answered the questions with "Husband" and "Swiss" respectively.

Screenshots showing Lori Greiner answering the questions (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She then went on to answer the questions, "How long is the average elephant's trunk?", "Besides an apple, name something found in the Garden of Eden", and "Name a room in the house that starts with the letter B", with "8 feet", "Snake", and "Bedroom" respectively. In the end, Harvey looked to the board to find out how many points she had earned. To everyone's delight, three of Greiner's responses took the total to a whopping 164 points.

Screenshots showing Greiner's points and Daymond John clapping (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

This meant Cuban was left with the light task of getting just 36 more points to win the game. "Well, Cube, I got good news for you. Good. She got 164 points," Harvey told Cuban as he bowed to the 'Queen of QVC'.

Screenshots showing Mark Cuban bowing down to Lori Greiner (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Cuban was then given 25 seconds to come up with a different set of answers and win the remaining points. Cuban quickly dusted the first three questions although he briefly got stuck at the third question. He soon came back to complete the set with two remaining answers.

The shark and Harvey then turned to the board to see if he had won his team $25,000. While his first response earned him a modest 10 points, his second answer got him 22 big points. Cuban didn't need to go beyond three as his third response earned him 21 points.

The team celebrated by sharing hugs on the stage. They were also joined by the other team who congratulated the Sharks on the win.