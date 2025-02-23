ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe

Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's disgusted expression (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's disgusted expression (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey's reactions to stupid answers and awkward questions on "Family Feud" are what viral moments are made of. The questions and responses don't even have to be racy or bizarre, since Harvey can even turn answers about olives into something funny with his jibes. In the case of the Sprankle family, Harvey was particularly disgusted by a contestant putting olives on deviled eggs.

Screenshots showing Harvey cracking up
Screenshots showing Harvey cracking up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey had two players on the podium for the face-off. The survey question for the round was "Name something that might have olives in it." Doug, representing the Sprankle family buzzed in first and answered with Salad which turned up in the second spot on the board. Charles, representing the Maye family, countered with the guess lasagna, which did not feature on the board allowing the Sprankle family to play the game. 

Screenshot showing the two players on the podium
Screenshot showing the two players on the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The first member of the team to take on the question was Colt. The young man immediately got Harvey to laugh by answering, "Olive Garden'. "Ain't it obvious?" Harey yelled while trying to control his laughter. Unfortunately, the obvious answer did not show up on the board. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then moved on to Randy who came up with the answer "An Olive Tree". Harvey once again lost it after hearing yet another obvious answer. But this answer did not show up on the board either. 

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the answer
Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Taking on the question next was Brandi who had to save the team after the two strikes. However, the player chose to take the creative culinary route and answered with 'Devilled Eggs' and explained, "You know on the top." The recipe visibly disgusted Harvey who told Brandi, "You need to stop making them!". The survey results agreed with the host and the team got their third and final strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey telling the constestant to stop making devilled eggs
Screenshot showing Harvey telling the constestant to stop making devilled eggs (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question then went to the Maye family. The host reminded them of the stakes saying that if they steal the points they will go into sudden death and if they fail the other team will win all the points and proceed to the bonus round. With that in mind, the team picked "pizza" as a safe answer. Luckily for them, the response showed up on the third spot keeping them in the game for the sudden death round. Harvey then revealed that the fourth answer on the board was "Tapenade". 

 

Viewers in the comments felt just like Harvey, as they were also surprised by the Sprankle family's answers. "Garden ..tree..deviled egg...surprised that family didn't say branch or oil," @larrydeleau8538 commented. "You think Lasagna is already a bad answer, wait till you hear olive garden and olive tree," @molsterMuse added.

Screenshot showing a comment on the answers (Image source: YouTube/@JetmanPR)
Screenshot showing a comment on the answers (Image source: YouTube/@JetmanPR)

Meanwhile, some questioned the answers that were featured on the board. "If I was the host of that show and somebody said tapenade, I would have been like now y'all making stuff up," @robbiemitchell6930 wrote. "Traditional tapenade is made with anchovies in addition to olives and capers. I had to google it; I've never heard of it before or seen the word before," @valerieking5265 explained.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
WALMART
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
"Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it," she said in her video.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
Harvey couldn't believe that the player's failed to answer such a common question.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
Steve Harvey blank expression to the camera when the moment unfolded was simply priceless
7 hours ago
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
NEWS
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
Carey had initially turned down the offer to host the show, but accepted it for a dream of his.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
The announcer later told the contestant not to pick up Carey again after hearing about the prize.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
Carey remembered how much he could've used the appliance back when he ate pancakes.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
NEWS
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
It seemed like "Baby Got Back" was the player's favorite song.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
Fans often fail to realize that the host of Family Feud is quite the dancer as well.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.
2 days ago
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
COSTCO
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
Carey kept cracking up even as he was explaining the game and prizes to the contestant.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
Another TikTok creator also found out that there was something fishy in the product.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
"How is this even possible? I’m sick," she wrote in the caption of the video. 
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
NEWS
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
The player had to choose between walking away with his winnings or playing for a car.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
She was seen wearing a New York sweatshirt and a pair of black pants with boots.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player awkwardly rolls her eye at Drew Carey after he forgot one major thing
NEWS
'Price is Right' player awkwardly rolls her eye at Drew Carey after he forgot one major thing
The contestant suggested that Carey wasn't going to let her have the card.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' executives worried Steve Harvey might make the same mistake Pat Sajak used to do
NEWS
'Family Feud' executives worried Steve Harvey might make the same mistake Pat Sajak used to do
As per Closer Weekly, Harvey is now being compared to former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Altima — then jumps on the model in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Altima — then jumps on the model in wild TV moment
The player couldn't hold her excitement after winning one of the toughest games on the show.
4 days ago