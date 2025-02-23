'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe

Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.

Steve Harvey's reactions to stupid answers and awkward questions on "Family Feud" are what viral moments are made of. The questions and responses don't even have to be racy or bizarre, since Harvey can even turn answers about olives into something funny with his jibes. In the case of the Sprankle family, Harvey was particularly disgusted by a contestant putting olives on deviled eggs.

In the episode, Harvey had two players on the podium for the face-off. The survey question for the round was "Name something that might have olives in it." Doug, representing the Sprankle family buzzed in first and answered with Salad which turned up in the second spot on the board. Charles, representing the Maye family, countered with the guess lasagna, which did not feature on the board allowing the Sprankle family to play the game.

The first member of the team to take on the question was Colt. The young man immediately got Harvey to laugh by answering, "Olive Garden'. "Ain't it obvious?" Harey yelled while trying to control his laughter. Unfortunately, the obvious answer did not show up on the board.

Harvey then moved on to Randy who came up with the answer "An Olive Tree". Harvey once again lost it after hearing yet another obvious answer. But this answer did not show up on the board either.

Taking on the question next was Brandi who had to save the team after the two strikes. However, the player chose to take the creative culinary route and answered with 'Devilled Eggs' and explained, "You know on the top." The recipe visibly disgusted Harvey who told Brandi, "You need to stop making them!". The survey results agreed with the host and the team got their third and final strike.

The question then went to the Maye family. The host reminded them of the stakes saying that if they steal the points they will go into sudden death and if they fail the other team will win all the points and proceed to the bonus round. With that in mind, the team picked "pizza" as a safe answer. Luckily for them, the response showed up on the third spot keeping them in the game for the sudden death round. Harvey then revealed that the fourth answer on the board was "Tapenade".

Viewers in the comments felt just like Harvey, as they were also surprised by the Sprankle family's answers. "Garden ..tree..deviled egg...surprised that family didn't say branch or oil," @larrydeleau8538 commented. "You think Lasagna is already a bad answer, wait till you hear olive garden and olive tree," @molsterMuse added.

Meanwhile, some questioned the answers that were featured on the board. "If I was the host of that show and somebody said tapenade, I would have been like now y'all making stuff up," @robbiemitchell6930 wrote. "Traditional tapenade is made with anchovies in addition to olives and capers. I had to google it; I've never heard of it before or seen the word before," @valerieking5265 explained.