ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000

While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from episode when the question appeared (Cover image source: YouTube | Million Dollar Money Drop)
Screenshot from episode when the question appeared (Cover image source: YouTube | Million Dollar Money Drop)

"Million Dollar Money Drop" was in many ways a unique game show. While it gave contestants a chance to win a million dollars, the show was riddled with controversies. One of them dragged the producers of the show to court after they alleged that they were 'tricked' out of winning $580,000. Andrew and Patricia Murray argued that they lost the money despite answering the final question correctly. 

 

Fox’s "Million Dollar Money Drop" ran for just 12 episodes from December 2010 to February 2011. Andrew and Patricia Murray appeared on the game show. At the time, Andrew Murray was considered a veteran of the game show circuit, and he claims that the producers sought them out to appear on the show to boost their ratings.

In the suit obtained by TMZ, the Murrays claimed that they wagered $580,000 on a question that asked, "According to the data security firm IMPERVA, what is the most common computer password?"

They were given three options to choose from:

A. “Password”

B “123456”

C “I Love You”

The Murrays guessed B based on personal knowledge of surveys and articles they read on the internet. However, the host revealed that they answered wrong and the correct answer was option A. Thus, the couple lost their shot at the money.

 

However, the couple later alleged that they were defrauded by the producers as it was a trick question. They claimed that  IMPERVA did not conduct its own objective survey and it based its assertion on 12345 being the most common password in a single hacking incident that occurred in 2009. 

The couple argued that if they had known it was based on a single incident, they would have guessed differently. Their argument was based on the fact they were promised there would be no "trick questions" in the show. 

Fox earlier faced public outrage when another team of contestants, Gabe Okoye and Brittany Mayti, lost $800,000 despite answering correctly. While Okoye and Mayti were given an offer to appear again in a future episode, the Murrays had to fight for their right. 

 

So they sued Fox Broadcasting, Endemol USA, Brigadier Productions, and Apploff Entertainment for the money they lost, punitive damages, and other fees.

While the Murrays believed they were right, they also faced obstacles. The biggest one was a 13-page take-it-or-leave-it "Contestant Release Agreement" and another was a 16-page document of "Million Dollar Money Drop Official Rules." These documents release the producers and the network from liability and damages, including over the claims of fraud, as per The Hollywood Reporter

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Scott Graham
Representative image of a man signing documents (Image source: Unsplash | Scott Graham)

However, the Murrays claimed that the agreements are “unconscionable” as they were promised there would be “no deceptive, subjective or trick questions" in the show. The couple believed that the  “admonishment” counted as either being part of the written contract or a separate oral contract.

John Roberts, who was representing the Murrays, told The Hollywood Reporter that the answer to the question was intentional and negligent misrepresentation and a breach of written and oral contract. 

While there has been no reported update on the case, the show was canceled after its very first season in 2011.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
The guest who expected the item to be worth $1,500 was visibly shocked after learning its true value.
10 hours ago
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
NEWS
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
IHOP is a go to place for many who crave pancake in America and many turned up to defend it.
13 hours ago
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
NEWS
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
Even the host, Drew Carey didn't believe what just happened and had to take a few steps backward.
15 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
There have been instances when guests even lost their balance and gasped after the price was revealed.
1 day ago
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
Retail chains like Costco are usually reliable but sometimes, the products can be quite concerning.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
O'Leary was told by the entrepreneur that he will rethink his decision when he sees graffiti anywhere.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
The enthusiasm of contestants is seen both during games as well as celebrations that follow.
1 day ago
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
NEWS
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
The case that could've been a waste of time actually made her day with a hilarious moment.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
Drew Carey knows how to get the most out of a hilarious situation and that's exactly what happened.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
People have also pointed out glitches on screen, showing how carefully they observe details of production.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
NEWS
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
Things have become a little weird on the show lately, with unusual questions popping up on the screen.
2 days ago
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
NEWS
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
Dogs usually don't get a say in courtrooms but not every courtroom has Judy Sheindlin as the judge.
2 days ago
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
NEWS
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
US-based Apple product owners could get paid per device if the settlement is approved.
2 days ago
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
NEWS
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
The customer who was influenced by the "Tips for Jesus" movement, left everyone disappointed.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller stunned after expert tells her value of baseball cards hidden in a cigar box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller stunned after expert tells her value of baseball cards hidden in a cigar box
Baseball cards are highly sought after especially if they are vintage, which is what these were.
3 days ago
McDonald's customer became sick after eating a Big Mac. Then, she noticed something strange inside.
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's customer became sick after eating a Big Mac. Then, she noticed something strange inside.
While some viewers on TikTok advised the woman to sue the fast food chain, others were divided.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
The big wheel requires some skill and strength while a lot of it is about luck in the end.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
Classic musical instruments might be out of circulation but they could still fetch a high price.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
He even walked up to the contestant and made a gesture to slap them after an incorrect answer.
4 days ago