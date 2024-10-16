ECONOMY & WORK
Baker asks customers if they found any $4,000 diamond. It could possibly be in one of her cookies.

She also specifically mentioned the types of cookies more likely to contain the lost stone.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative cover image | Getty Images - Smederevac
Representative cover image | Getty Images - Smederevac

Cakes are usually an essential part of surprise parties, and hiding rings in cakes has also become a popular way to propose. But earlier this year, the customers of Sis Sweets Cookies & Cafe in Kansas received a surprising request from its owner asking them to look for a diamond in their cookies. Dawn Monroe claimed that she had lost the stone worth $4,000 while she was busy baking. She added that the gem was priceless to her since it had adorned her engagement ring for 36 years.

Representative image | Getty Images | Stock photo
Representative image | Getty Images | Stock photo

Diamond in the Dough

The owner of the bakery and Cafe in Leavenworth told ABC7 that the diamond may have fallen into the dough while she was baking cookies on April 5. She clarified that she wasn't wearing her gloves at the time because she wasn't required to do so.

 

The business owner also announced the diamond’s disappearance in a post on the café's Facebook page. “My heart is beyond broken,” Monroe wrote in the caption.

 

To make sure that people look for the ring in the right place and find it as soon as possible, she specified that the diamond could have fallen into a batch of either chocolate chip, sugar, or peanut butter cookies. She also warned customers to look out as the diamond may hurt their teeth. "I didn't want anybody to break a tooth," Monroe added.

Did Anyone Bite Into a Gem?

As Monroe frantically looked for the gem, the bakery continued to sell cookies, bars, and pastries, hoping that the search would come to an end. Monroe even offered free cookies as a reward for finding the stone, but no one came forward even after a week. 

 

It's safe to assume that the diamond was never found in any of the cookies, as Monroe clarified that it could have been in the batch sold only on April 5. 

While the baker's luck didn't help her, things did work out for a Kentucky couple who found their lost lottery ticket. Mark Perdue, the president of Kiriu USA, and his wife found out in November that they had won a $50,000 Powerball prize. When the owner of the AM Express convenience store informed Perdue that he had won, he initially refused to believe it.

However, when the seller said that he had proof of it on video, Perdue went home to look for his ticket. But when he couldn't find the ticket anywhere, Perdue and his wife assumed that they may have accidentally thrown it in the trash. Three months later, Perdue struck gold when he went to check the condition of one of his company cars. When he got into the car that hadn't been used for months, he spotted the long-lost ticket sitting inside.

 

“I don’t know how long it might have sat out there if I hadn’t needed the car,” Perdue told the lottery officials while collecting his prize. The couple took home a lump sum amount of $36,000 after taxes, and decided to spend it on a trip.

