Unveiling 'TMU'—TikTok’s Latest Buzzword That Got Everyone Talking and Making Reels

On social media platforms like TikTok, it’s all about the number of likes one gets on a post and the huge number of followers they have built. The numbers serve as the fuel for the content creators and motivate them to post something new every day. So, it is quite common for content creators to ask for likes and followers in their posts. But simply asking people to like the content and follow you is not going to work anymore. So, creators are coming up with new ways to ask the internet traffic for more viewership.

Image Source: TikTok | @snug | @Melissa Davis

"TMU" has been making waves on TikTok posts and one can easily stop multiple posts where content creators are saying “TMU” to their viewers. The term is not relatively new but what has fueled it up, is the song called “TMU” by popular rapper Snug. For those who never heard the song and are just getting flooded with every alternate post having the "TMU" term, it can feel like they are missing out on something. “TMU” is an adaptation of “HMU.” "HMU" means hit me up, which means that whenever you are around, you should visit the person and hang out with them. On social media, it can also mean liking the content.

Image Source: TikTok | @officialsnug

“TMU” means “Turn me up.” Turn up is a simple phrase that means increase something. So when a creator on TikTok says "TMU" in a post, they are asking their followers to engage with the post and make it viral. On TikTok, it’s all about being relevant and utilizing every trend one sees to get more engagement and become popular. Users under the video went crazy with their comments. @Stego commented, "Lookin like a young Mannie Fresh!".

Snapshot of a comment under the video | TikTok | @officialsnug

Snug even utilized the opportunity to get more and more posts with his “TMU” song. He has announced a challenge, where the content creators on TikTok and Instagram are asked to create posts with “TMU” songs in the background. The winner would be the one who gets the most likes by February 14. It’s all about capitalizing on the opportunity that one sees. The content creators see an opportunity to use the new term and get more and more viewership. Snug also sees it as a way to get more and more content out there with his new song and is riding the wave to get the maximum out of it. Some other users enjoyed his dancing style and @shy commented, "You can always tell if somebody from Louisiana or not because we all dance just alike." @Tatyanajanaa commented, "The way I play this song every day is crazy".

Snapshot of a comment under the video |TikTok | @officialsnug

The song is a captivating one, and rather than the prize, the creators are seen enjoying themselves on it. The best content is the one that is developed naturally. When one sees their favorite social media influencer vibing on "TMU," they just like it and repost it. At the moment TikTok is flooded with posts on "TMU," so one can expect to easily encounter one pretty easily if they are active on the platform.

