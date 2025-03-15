ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey goes 'Oh my God' after 'Family Feud' contestant gave one of the wildest answers ever

Steve Harvey had to ask the contestant twice to make sure he got it right.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey awkward after the answer (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)
Steve Harvey has seen a lot during his decades on TV and faced all kinds of raunchy responses as the host of "Family Feud," to which he has awkward and dramatic reactions. But even he wasn't prepared for one contestant named Lila, whose enthusiasm to score points left her parents red-faced on national TV. Harvey asked, "Name a word starting with the letter 'P' that someone might do to your bottom." One of the contestants, Steve, answered, "Punch," but unfortunately, it wasn't on the board. Then Sereina answered, "Pinch", and gained 29 points allowing her family to continue playing. Harvey then posed the same question to Lila, "I'm gonna say penetrate." "Huh?" the host reacted with bewilderment, and Lila repeated, "Penetrate."

 

She soon realized her mistake because her parents stood mortified as the crowd jeered while Harvey gaped at the cameras. "Sorry. Sorry. So sorry. Whoo, baby!" Lila reacted, fanning herself, feeling the heat from her mother's stern looks. "I missed it. What did you say?" the host mockingly inquired. "Penetrate," the young contestant responded again. "Oh, my god!" Harvey exclaimed, adding in disbelief, "What she just said." But the answer turned out to be incorrect. Harvey then turned to her sister who answered, "Powder," which also did not score. Finally, Lila's dad Jorge said, "Pat," scoring the De La Rosa family 51 points.

Screenshot from a YouTube video showing Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Harvey then moved on to the Simpkins family, who gave the wrong answer, allowing the De La Rosa family an easy win. Fans couldn't shake off the bizarrely funny moment. "Listen to the audience's reaction to her answer. She gets a standing ovation even though everyone is sitting down," @nickvitale6024 joked. "You gotta love Steve's reaction to answers such as this coming so far out of left field, that they still leave him speechless," @2005zhane praised Harvey for playing the ultimate sport. "Sometimes I wonder where they get the survey people from because the answers that we’re not on the board we’re better than most of the ones that were," @gracielynn9623 complained. "I'm here for Lila's answers now. Penetrate, pound, probe, poke... Possibilities are endless!" @LenOx4791 wrote. 

 

This wasn't the first time Harvey was left stunned by an NSFW answer. In 2012, he accidentally prodded a contestant into giving an inappropriate response during the board round. "What does a man have in his pants when he is going on a hike date?" the host asked. A contestant named Taffee answered, "Condom," which was the right answer. Her group then got the chance to play further, and one of them responded with "Money" and another one with "Breath Mints". Both the answers happened to be correct, scoring the team 84 points in total. Harvey then moved toward a contestant named McKenzie, who said, "This might sound a little inappropriate," looking uneasy. "But maybe he is excited to go on his date?" 

 

"I have to be more specific don't I?" McKenzie said, as Harvey gave her a puzzled look. "Yeah, 'cause I would know excitement in my pants," Harvey joked. She then said, "Boner!" and Harvey stopped dead in his tracks. "Can you say that on TV? Y'all come on!" he reacted after collecting his thoughts. "I didn't make you say it, let's make this clear!" Harvey yelled out.

