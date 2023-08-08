 Heat In The Tank : 5 Unforgettable Arguments From 'Shark Tank'

Shark Fights are Fun To Watch

Reality TV show Shark Tank is a show that sees several innovative business pitches every season. Needless to say that it's a mixed bag of the good, the bad, and the outright ugly. With over 60% of participants landing a deal, it's safe to say that most of them have flesh in the business. But sometimes the sharks and the founders don't seem to align and conversations end up going south. While we are perfectly happy with watching pitches going well for both the sharks and the business owners, we can't help but remember some heated exchanges from the show that left us with unforgettable moments.

1. Business Owner Questions The Sharks' Worth

In Shark Tank Season 3, SCOTTeVEST founder Scott Jordan asked for a whopping $500,000 investment for 15% equity in his firm, which sold vests with compartments for every gadget. Hearing about sales worth $5 million, Kevin made an instant offer to which Jordan said that he needed to speak to his friends first. Jordan's sudden aggressive turn after the call angered the sharks, but he still went on to shout the line "You're out!" on the sharks themselves, before calling them worthless and marching out.

2. Lori Calls Out Chauvinism

During an episode, one of the sharks Lori got into a heated conversation with physician Sarath Maleopati, who had come with an immune support pack named EZC Pak. It was business as usual before Lori suddenly accused him of making eye contact with everybody except her, and it turned out that Lori was right. While she was still speaking, Maleopati cut her off and started talking to a man among the sharks. Lori gave him a piece of her mind, and the physician eventually apologized. Later the other sharks consoled her by suggesting that maybe the guy was just nervous.

3. Shark vs Shark

In November 2016, a real estate designer pitched a lockbox named Toor which could be remotely operated from a smartphone on Shark Tank. Guest shark, Chris Sacca argued that the idea was not new but Mark disagreed, and this led to a heated argument with Sacca standing up and questioning Mark's Intelligence. He even suggested that he was surprised how Mark had made so much money despite being 'dumb.'

4. Just Doesn't Care Enough

Entrepreneur Ryan Naylor stepped into the tank to pitch a new type of watch that can monitor iron levels of a body and called his venture Esso Watches, the sharks soon called his product a hoax and asked for an explanation. However, the business owner did not care enough to defend his product which made the sharks even angrier. Robert eventually was really surprised and gave him credit for taking all the heat and still remaining unaffected.

5. Best At Being Worst

Not much of an argument but still deserves a place in this list as this might be Mark Cuban's most savage moment ever. The man who usually stands up to shake hands with the pitchers after he has offered them a deal, stood up to shake hands for a different reason this time. He approached the two doctors who were pitching their app called RoloDoc and dodged all the important questions and shook hands with them to tell them how theirs was the worst pitch in the history of the show. He simply went up to the pitchers and congratulated them for being the worst!

