 Here Are The Top 10 Funniest Pitches Seen on Shark Tank US

Who knew that a simple show where business owners come and pitch their ideas in hopes of raising some money for their businesses could make us feel so many emotions? "Shark Tank" sees several pitches every season. While some impress the sharks, others are downright funny. Sometimes, the pitch itself is comic and at other times, the pitched product is so ridiculous that it gets trolled by the sharks. Audiences thoroughly enjoy amusing pitches though. Here's a list of the funniest pitches in the history of "Shark Tank."

Steve Gadlin's speech is deemed one of the greatest pitches on the show. The man came in with a simple idea that impressed the sharks. He delivered the entire pitch in the form of rap that grabbed the sharks' attention. The business idea is rather simple, he does what he says, draws his customers, pictures of cats. For a fee of $9, he draws a cat for you, any kind you like. The man came in with an ask of $10k in exchange for 25% of the company stake.

The product UroClub was pitched by a medical professional and designed by an urologist. This device is made to help golfers relieve themselves on the field. The idea was pretty unique and wanted to solve a genuine problem faced by golfers who are never in the proximity of any toilets while golfing. The sharks were simply taken aback by the idea of the product, generating laughter.

The man dressed in a full-blown cowboy outfit came to the tank with his product which is a compilation of 12 workouts that guarantees a loss of 12 inches and brings down body fat to 4%. What was so funny about the pitch you ask? His energy. The man kept hooting and shouting, "This is what I'm talking about," after every two sentences that generated laughter among the sharks. Obviously, the product failed to get an offer.

The man came in with a product that is used by almost everyone in the world, a pair of socks. However, the product is not your regular socks as it has three pieces of socks in one pack, looking to solve the problem of losing a pair of socks and ending up with only one piece of them. Throx comes in a pack of three identical socks, so when you lose one, you still have a pair. The product failed to impress the sharks.

Michael DeSanti talked about squirrels that eat from bird feeders and expressed his hatred for innocent creatures. He then introduced his product which was a squirrel-proof bird feeder that simply electrocute the squirrels when they try to reach for the food in it. The squirrels can be electrocuted from a remote that can be controlled by somebody watching the feeder. It certainly was not a great pitch and also encouraged animal cruelty.

The product is a simple line of men's bottom wear that comes in many fun colors. The USP is that the shorts are integrated with a comfort line that omits the need to wear underwear. However, the pitch that the two entrepreneurs chose to deliver was downright funny and generated laughter right from the very beginning. At one point, the business owners dropped a watermelon through the pants which failed hilariously and created a mess.

Not exactly a real pitch but deserves a place on the list for the fun aspect of it. The product is pretty self-explanatory if you ask me. Pitched by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on the shark tank set, the product is simply a pair of pants that can be worn by horses. The fictitious product failed to impress the sharks but the elaborate joke sure did.

This product made the sharks stop and think for a bit. The oven which is supposed to wake you up with the smell of bacon is more of an alarm clock if you think about it. The sharks liked how the oven looked but were concerned about issues like how the thing would cook without anybody around. Another factor that bothered the sharks was that one needs to keep raw bacon inside the oven and near where they are sleeping, which many felt was a little unsanitary.

Remember the Tesla cyber truck demo by Elon Musk when he said that it was unbreakable but was able to break it in the first go? Something along the lines happened in this pitch when two entrepreneurs Alex and Clay came with their door security system called Haven and challenged the regular deadlock which they claimed could be broken in 5 attempts. However, they simply failed to break the deadlock which made the sharks burst out in laughter. Alex finally was able to break the deadlock and flew in like an action hero, and that went down as the funniest moment in the history of Shark Tank.

One of the best products ever presented on Shark Tank is a safety device designed to send your location, photo, and also your medical information to the closest emergency dispatch center. The pitch was perfectly professional with nothing really fun-inducing apart from the companion that the entrepreneurs brought along. The cute llama brought inside the tank was so funny that it made it difficult for the sharks to concentrate on their product.

