The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and with it comes a slew of exciting deals and discounts. Whether you're shopping for a new phone, laptop, TV, or even furniture, there are plenty of great Fourth of July offers to take advantage of. We have curated some of our favorite deals across various categories to help you find the best bargains.

Phone, Laptop, and TV Deals

Also Read: Kevin Costner’s Wife Demands a Staggering $248K per Month for Child Support in High-Profile Divorce Battle

If you're looking for a new smartphone, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 Folding Smartphone is available at its lowest price ever with a $450 discount. This flagship folding phone offers a unique design and a large, immersive display. Another great option is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Android Phone which is currently $200 off. It boasts a vibrant display and a powerful camera system, making it a top choice for Android enthusiasts.

Image Source: Amazon

For those in need of a new TV, the Samsung S95C QD-OLED 55-Inch 4K TV is on sale for $200 off. This OLED panel delivers excellent picture quality and features a solar-powered remote. If you're in the market for a new laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 Laptop is available at a $250 discount. With its powerful performance and sleek design, it's a great option for productivity on the go.

Accessories and Furniture Deals

Also Read: Apple Will Permanently Remove Your Photos in ‘My Photo Stream’; Here’s What You Can Do

If you're looking for accessories to enhance your tech setup, HyperJuice offers a MagSafe-compatible battery pack for $25 off. This portable charger is perfect for iPhone 12 and newer models and eliminates the need for cables. Additionally, the HyperDrive Ultimate 11-in-1 USB-C Hub is currently on sale for $65 off. This versatile hub provides multiple ports and connectivity options for your USB-C devices.

Image Source: Hyper

Also Read: $70 a Bottle! Sriracha Prices Are On Fire Amid Shortage Linked To Droughts In Mexico

When it comes to furniture, Lovesac offers some excellent deals. The Sactionals Sofa is currently available at a $421 discount. This customizable sofa allows you to expand and modify it to suit your needs. The StealthTech Speaker Module is an add-on to your existing Lovesac setup that provides a hidden surround sound system for an immersive entertainment experience. And if you're looking for a comfortable and unique seating option, the BigOne Cushion is a massive foam-filled cushion perfect for lounging and relaxing.

Image Source: Burrow

Bidet, Kitchen, and Coffee Deals

In the bidet department, the Tushy Classic 3 Non-Electric Bidet is currently on sale for $32 off. This bidet attachment offers a luxurious experience and is especially great for bathrooms without an electrical outlet. Alternatively, the Toto S550E Electronic Bidet is available at a significant discount of $871. With its advanced features and intuitive remote control, it's a top-of-the-line bidet option.

Image Source: Amazon

For kitchen enthusiasts, the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is currently $150 off. This durable and versatile cookware is perfect for soups, stews, and baking bread. Additionally, Smeg is offering discounts on its refrigerators, including theSMEG FAB10 Black Right-Hinge Refrigerator at a sale of $1,275.00 and the Fab 28 Refrigerator for $525 off. These retro-inspired fridges add a splash of color and style to any kitchen.

Coffee lovers can enjoy some great deals as well. Partners Coffee's Colombia El Ramo beans are currently $4 off, and the Cafe Affetto Automatic Espresso Machine is available at a $130 discount. If you prefer a manual espresso maker, the Flair Espresso Maker is currently $25 off.

Sex Tech and Personal Care Deals

For those looking for personal care and sex tech products, Lelo's Sila suction toy is currently on sale. This discreet and versatile toy offers a combination of suction and vibration functionality for a unique experience.

Image Source: Lelo

More from MARKETREALIST

Supreme Court Rules Against Race-Based College Admissions; What It Means

What's Not To Love About a Pre-Loved! As Inflation Drives Up Wedding Costs, Brides Are Opting For Secondhand Dresses