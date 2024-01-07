In the digital age, where every scroll through timelines unveils a new trend, Kiersti Torok, an Ohio native, has managed to capture the attention of millions with her couponing tips on TikTok. With nearly 3 million followers, Torok has become a guide for those seeking to navigate the world of discounts and savings. Torok's journey into the world of couponing wasn't born out of a desire for viral fame. Instead, it was a necessity that sprouted during the 2008 recession when her parents faced job losses. Learning the art of couponing became a lifeline for her family. Fast forward to 2020, Torok found herself once again turning to this frugal skill when she and her husband confronted unemployment due to the pandemic. But this time it became a means for the Torok family to thrive.

Pexels | Photo by qmicertification design

Torok's TikTok account is a treasure trove of practical couponing advice, and her approach is refreshingly simple. "We’re not going out and using 200 paper coupons; we’re not going out and buying things we don’t need and use. It’s household essentials," she emphasizes. Her method involves leveraging technology for savings without the hassle.

For those looking to dip their toes into the couponing, Torok suggests starting small by downloading their favorite store's app and ensuring that they are enrolled in rewards programs. As you peruse your virtual cart, scanning each item unveils the magic–coupons conveniently located just beneath the selected product. Torok recommends starting with familiar items, allowing consumers to discover available coupons for the products that they already know and love.

Browsing TikTok | Pexels | Photo by cottonbro studio

The findings of research into Torok's methods revealed that the savings required no more than an extra ten seconds per item. Torok's message is clear "Anybody can take the time to do this and save money for their family." The key, according to her, is to avoid the common mistake of overwhelming your budget. "Work your way up because you’re not going to overwhelm your budget that way," she advises.

Best to not overwhelm one's budget (representational image)| Photo by Karolina Grabowska

For Torok, the most common mistake she observes among couponing newcomers is the tendency to take on too much too quickly. She advises individuals to work their way up gradually, avoiding the risk of overwhelming their budgets. "Everybody can do this," she asserts, highlighting the accessibility of couponing as a financial strategy. In a world where financial stability is a constant concern, Torok's approach to couponing offers a refreshing perspective. It's not about extreme measures or massive coupon collections; instead, it's a practical and sustainable way to make a real difference in one's budget. Torok's TikTok success is not just about numbers; it highlights a growing interest in mindful spending and the empowerment that comes with mastering the art of using coupons.

In a society dominated by consumerism, Torok's approach stands out as a beacon of financial responsibility. So, whether you're a seasoned saver or just dipping your toes into the couponing waters, take a cue from Torok and remember that everybody can do this. It's not just a catchphrase; it's a practical and empowering mantra for the financially conscious.

