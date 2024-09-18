ECONOMY & WORK
Woman uses chip implanted in her hand to pay at Whole Foods, calls it 'the coolest thing ever'

Burgundy Waller has a RFID chip implanted in her hand and the video has left us stunned.
The internet claims that humanity is either taking another step in evolution or going too far with chip implants. While skull chip implants, like the ones from Elon Musk's Neuralink, have grabbed headlines, one TikTok creator went viral for a chip implanted in her hand. Burgundy Waller, @chipgirlhere, has a radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip implanted in her hand. One of her videos of her paying with the chip has left the internet in shock.

 

The dog mom, 'bonus mom', law student and wife has explained in her videos that she was inspired by her 'techie husband', to get the chip. Burgundy shared that she installed the chip between her index finger and thumb back in 2020. At the time, the chip was meant to be a replacement for keys to unlock the front door and closets of her smart home. According to Govtech, RFID chips are identifying transponders that carry a unique identification number which allows them to tag or store specific user data.  

However, she updated the technology to perform a plethora of actions and transactions. Apart from unlocking smart locks, the chip now allows her to shop without a credit card. 

In a clip, which now appears to be deleted from her account, Burgandy shows how making payments using her hand worked. In the video, which was reshared on TikTok by another user @swiftness0427, Burgandy uses the chip at a 'Whole Foods' grocery store. 

She is seen hovering her hand over a payment scanner at the checkout, after which her payment goes through in seconds. It appears to be the first time that Burgandy used the chip to pay as she says "This is the coolest thing ever."

While Burgandy certainly enjoys the convenience, the viewers watching her are largely divided. Several users claimed that the chip was 'going too far' and it posed privacy risks for them.  "Coolest thing ever!!?? WAKEE UPP" exclaimed @_darktr00per_v8. "It’s all fun & games till she gets hacked and can’t pay for anything no more…plus she’ll be soulless," added another user @jbee1111.  Some even alleged that it wasn't the chip but she was using her Apple watch or a palm scanner to pay the bill. 

For more updates and such interesting videos, follow Burgandy (@chipgirlhere) and @swiftness0427 on TikTok.

Since the technology is still developing, there is a lot to be discovered when it comes to the long-term risks of implanting microchips. However, there are some immediate concerns one of which is security. Experts suggest that RFIDs are relatively easier to hack and can compromise sensitive data. 

 

When it comes to health, according to a study from the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, RFID chip implants may carry potential risks as well. Issues like adverse tissue reactions can occur in sensitive patients. Furthermore, some RFID tags can also be incompatible with crucial imaging technology like MRI. 

 

Despite the risks, RFID and similar NFC chips are still popular and desired by people. According to a 2021 survey by UK-based Propeller Insights, 51% of the respondents in Europe said they would consider getting a chip implant to make payments.

