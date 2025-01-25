ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $100,000. Then, Pat Sajak got called out for how he reacted to it.

Viewers said she was only the third contestant to ever get to play for a $100,000 bonus.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak and the contestant on Wheel Of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak and the contestant on Wheel Of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

For most of his time as the host of "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak was known to be friendly, fun, and helpful. But those who watched him long enough, also know that he could be savage and sarcastic when required. The show's longest-running host rarely backed down from roasting players and he once took things too far. Before his retirement, Sajak made a brutal remark about a contestant who had just lost $100,000, and fans were not happy about it.

Screenshot showing the dissappointed contestant and host (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the dissappointed contestant and host (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In an episode that aired in the last months of Sajak's tenure, the contestant named Shalocmont from Richmond California, won the game by performing impressively through the games. She went up against fellow players Jacqueline and Joey and landed the highest score in the end, collecting $25,750 in winnings. She got the chance to move forward to the bonus round with a chance of winning up to $100,000 and was joined on stage by her daughter and partner, who cheered on as she spun the wheel. After picking out the golden envelope, Shalocmont proceeded to the center to take on the puzzle.

Screenshot showing the contestant alongside the host (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant alongside the host (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

She chose the "Phrase" category, which fans believe isn't the easiest one to pick. After filling in the standard "R, S, T, L, N, E" and the letters chosen by the player, the final puzzle read,  "I_S   _E _ _ND   ME". While the contestant had some help with the last word given to her, the task turned out to be challenging.

Screenshot showing the unsolved puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the unsolved puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"It's Been Me, It's Pulling Me, It's Winding Me, Being Me Winding Me," she said, trying to guess the answer. Unfortunately, the timer ran out on her and she lost out on a big sum. The answer was revealed to be "IT'S BEYOND ME". Sajak took the opportunity to point out how it was "ironic" that the answer was also "beyond" the contestant.  

Screenshot showing the solved puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the solved puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

The host then went on to peep into the envelope and realized how important it was. Without revealing the amount, he said, "You know the important thing…" as the audience went quiet. While the contestant gasped, Sajak handed her the envelope to show it to everyone. "Yeah, you wanna show 'em?" he said. Breaking everyone's heart, Shalocmont revealed that she had missed out on winning $100,000, the biggest prize on the wheel.

The disappointment in the room did not stop Sajak from firing another mean comment. "Well, I wanted you to at least hold it," he said before the audience began booing. However, the host was quick to save face by saying, "Before you 'Oh' too much, she won $25,750." 

Screenshot showing the contestant holding the prize envelope (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant holding the prize envelope (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In the comments, viewers remarked just how sad Shalocmont's loss was. "Shalocmont misses out on $100,000! Doggone it! She would've been the 3rd Grand Prize win on Pat Sajak's Last season as the host of Wheel!" @keverettelee9809 pointed out. "Oh my god! The first contestant of the year got a $100,000 loss? That hurts. She could’ve got $125,750 to win this puzzle," @miguellelanscepineda8652 added. 

 

One viewer added that the player made a record, despite not winning. "OUCH!! The first $100,000 loss of 2024, and another one of Pat's Last Ride. The surprising fact is. Shalocmont is the first contestant in 13 years to open the $100,000 envelope. Crazy, right?" @griffinholahan123 mentioned.

