ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words

The varnish of the grill was charred and the dials had also been removed.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Customers check out their purchases inside a Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey | Cover image source: (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images / VIEWpress)
Customers check out their purchases inside a Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey | Cover image source: (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images / VIEWpress)

In addition to discounts and attractive deals, retail giants such as Amazon and Costco sweeten the deal further with generous return policies. Costco is known for its liberal return policy, which can also be misused. A Tiktok user (@naelove91) took to the video-sharing platform to point out how a member tried to return a grill that was in a far from ideal condition. In the video which got more than 642,000 views, the TikTok user shared a clip of the Costco return desk. 

Used Grill for return in Costco | (Image Source: TikTok | @
Screenshot of the video showing the used grill | (Image Source: TikTok | @
naelove91

The video showed a man standing at the counter with a used grill, with the varnish completely charred and the dials missing. "I don’t want to work anymore. Because I’m working and working every day. Very hard. And I never have money. So everything is expensive," the user quipped.

Customer in Costco to return a used grill | (Image Source: TikTok | @
Screenshot showing customer in Costco to return a used grill | (Image Source: TikTok | @naelove91)

Many took to the comment section to talk about their own experiences. "I saw a lady return ALL the empty rolls of toilet paper and say it didn’t rip along the lines good enough!" read one the top comments by @littlehouseonthescary. "So embarrassing! My ex would buy an AC in the summer and return it every fall. Like they knew him already “This the AC dude”. I can’t," @miss.diaz125 wrote. "I’m embarrassed to return the mattress that I have had for 10 months, I’m just not satisfied 😭 this is making me not be embarrassed because it still looks new!!," @cynarrieta added. "I had a vacuum sealer for 5+ years. They came out with a newer/ better model so I returned the old one and bought the new one. The lady rolled her eyes but she gave me my money," @user8154088170240 wrote

@naelove91 I mean anything 😲 #foryou #fyp #viral #costco #return #costcotiktok #costcoreturns #cali #merced #grill ♬ I dont wanna work anymore ... - 916climber

 

This is not the only bizarre return that the Costco staff had to deal with. In another viral Reddit post, a user (@estaack) posted that somebody walked into Costco with a 22-year-old TV to return it. The post left users baffled since the TV looked like a vintage model and the person who posted the image first thought it was a prank.

Many took to the comments to talk about the bizarre return. "This is WILD. 22 years later who just decides to roll in and return a TV, lol," wrote u/Caterpillar89. "This is the type of thing that gets someone banned. Reminds me of the lady that took back an old printer then a few weeks later she received a letter canceling her membership," added another user u/DrBeardish.

What is Costco’s Return Policy?

Customers check out at a Costco store | (Image Source: Getty Images)
Customers waiting to check out of a Costco store | (Image Source: Getty Images)

It says on the website that the company offers Risk-Free returns. For electronics, Costco accepts returns within 90 days from the date the member received the merchandise for television, projectors, and major appliances. The website also goes on to mention how the products purchased at a Costco location need to be returned at the returns counter at any Costco warehouse. Items ordered online can be returned at any Costco warehouse, or the customer can also schedule a pickup.

You can follow (naelove91) on TikTok for more such videos.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
NEWS
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
The varnish of the grill was charred and the dials had also been removed.
3 hours ago
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
NEWS
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
The couple even had to cancel their trip because of the delay in receiving a refund.
4 hours ago
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
NEWS
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
The restaurant had to shut down in just two weeks after the promotional offer was introduced.
1 day ago
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
NEWS
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
The two stores where the women bought tickets are just a seven-minute walk apart.
1 day ago
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
NEWS
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
The coin carries a rare anomaly which makes it even more valuable for collectors.
2 days ago
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
COSTCO
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
Some users did praise the woman for her ethical conduct and said that she would be rewarded one way or the other.
3 days ago
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
NEWS
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
The tiny bag comes along with a microscope that has a digital display for the buyer to see their purchase.
3 days ago
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
NEWS
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
The popular restaurant chain replaced the reward in chicken with a cash prize later on.
3 days ago
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
NEWS
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
Several other consumers also admitted that the said changes were driving them away from Amazon.
4 days ago
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
NEWS
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
The man's son even moved the money to a safe account to stop him from sending more funds to the scammer.
4 days ago
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
NEWS
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
While the good Samaritan could only see the cash, a piece of paper turned out to be more valuable
4 days ago
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
NEWS
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
The cards were collected by his father for an entire lifetime even as he moved from one city to another.
5 days ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
"That's quite a lot for a little box, isn't it?!" one of the guests exclaimed.
5 days ago
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
NEWS
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
Sajak is also set to hit the stage by starring in a play in Hawaii Theatre after his stint on TV.
5 days ago
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
NEWS
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
He made a whopping $195,000, doubling his life savings in under a minute.
5 days ago
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
NEWS
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
A representative of the California State Lottery cited the large number of claims that they process as a reason.
6 days ago
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
6 days ago
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
NEWS
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
The man wasn't convinced that he had actually won until he personally turned up to claim the prize.
7 days ago
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
WALMART
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
Walmart introduced the new policy and restrictions after another retailer, Target, did the same.
7 days ago
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
Nov 3, 2024