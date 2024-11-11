A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words

The varnish of the grill was charred and the dials had also been removed.

In addition to discounts and attractive deals, retail giants such as Amazon and Costco sweeten the deal further with generous return policies. Costco is known for its liberal return policy, which can also be misused. A Tiktok user (@naelove91) took to the video-sharing platform to point out how a member tried to return a grill that was in a far from ideal condition. In the video which got more than 642,000 views, the TikTok user shared a clip of the Costco return desk.

The video showed a man standing at the counter with a used grill, with the varnish completely charred and the dials missing. "I don’t want to work anymore. Because I’m working and working every day. Very hard. And I never have money. So everything is expensive," the user quipped.

Screenshot showing customer in Costco to return a used grill | (Image Source: TikTok | @naelove91)

Many took to the comment section to talk about their own experiences. "I saw a lady return ALL the empty rolls of toilet paper and say it didn’t rip along the lines good enough!" read one the top comments by @littlehouseonthescary. "So embarrassing! My ex would buy an AC in the summer and return it every fall. Like they knew him already “This the AC dude”. I can’t," @miss.diaz125 wrote. "I’m embarrassed to return the mattress that I have had for 10 months, I’m just not satisfied 😭 this is making me not be embarrassed because it still looks new!!," @cynarrieta added. "I had a vacuum sealer for 5+ years. They came out with a newer/ better model so I returned the old one and bought the new one. The lady rolled her eyes but she gave me my money," @user8154088170240 wrote.

This is not the only bizarre return that the Costco staff had to deal with. In another viral Reddit post, a user (@estaack) posted that somebody walked into Costco with a 22-year-old TV to return it. The post left users baffled since the TV looked like a vintage model and the person who posted the image first thought it was a prank.

Many took to the comments to talk about the bizarre return. "This is WILD. 22 years later who just decides to roll in and return a TV, lol," wrote u/Caterpillar89. "This is the type of thing that gets someone banned. Reminds me of the lady that took back an old printer then a few weeks later she received a letter canceling her membership," added another user u/DrBeardish.

What is Costco’s Return Policy?

Customers waiting to check out of a Costco store | (Image Source: Getty Images)

It says on the website that the company offers Risk-Free returns. For electronics, Costco accepts returns within 90 days from the date the member received the merchandise for television, projectors, and major appliances. The website also goes on to mention how the products purchased at a Costco location need to be returned at the returns counter at any Costco warehouse. Items ordered online can be returned at any Costco warehouse, or the customer can also schedule a pickup.

