Young people taking to social media to express frustration with modern-day work culture or sharing their struggles while looking for corporate jobs isn't a new phenomenon. But in a rather quirky revolt against the conventional 9-to-5 grind, a new breed of cubicle comedians on TikTok is using humor to shed light on the daily struggles of office life, resonating with millions and reshaping workplace narratives, per USA Today.

DeAndre Brown, a 24-year-old former banking analyst, traded his corporate hat for a comedian's microphone in 2022. Dubbed the "corporate baddie" on TikTok, he dissects toxic work culture with razor-sharp humor. His sketches, tackling everything from micromanagers to office jargon, have garnered millions of views and catapulted him into running his consulting firm in Los Angeles.

Lisa Beasley, a Chicago-based comedian, takes her comedic role seriously, portraying Corporate Erin on TikTok. While playing this character, she embodies an exaggerated version of a manager, scheduling buzzword-filled Zoom calls at quitting time. With over 240,000 followers, Beasley's character strikes a chord, with many viewers recognizing elements of their workplaces in her antics.

The surge in TikTok office humor mirrors a post-pandemic shift in workplace dynamics. Fueled by the great resignation and a reassessment of work-life balance, these creators tap into shared frustrations and pushback against traditional office norms. Creators like Mauricio Gonzalez-Roberts and Terrell Wade leverage satire to critique office culture, hence resonating with viewers who find solace and relatability in their content.

From the days of "Xeroxlore" to email memes in the '90s, the tradition of comic relief has evolved. TikTok, with its algorithm-driven content, has become a powerful platform for turbocharging workplace humor. The rise of social media, particularly TikTok, during the Covid-19 pandemic, has propelled the spread of "disgruntled employee" humor.

As employees return to the office, a fresh wave of engagement hits TikTok office humor. Creators like Natalie Marshall and Rod Thill find humor in the new experiences of in-person work, creating relatable content that helps viewers cope with workplace pressure. The appeal lies in the relatability of the content with creators sharing their struggles openly, fostering a sense of community.

Creators such as Laura Whaley use their TikTok platforms to entertain and inspire positive change in work culture. Whaley's "How Do You Professionally Say" series translates common workplace gripes into corporate-speak, encouraging better work-life balance and boundaries. These videos aim to empower individuals to redefine their careers and assert their needs in the workplace.

Amid this comedic revolution, TikTok's cubicle comedians offer more than just laughter. They provide a space for employees to feel seen, to vent shared frustrations, and to challenge workplace norms. As the workplace continues to evolve, these creators are at the forefront, using humor to reshape perceptions and foster a sense of camaraderie among employees, a lot like the popular show "The Office" has done for an entire generation.

