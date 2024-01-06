In the bustling streets of Cardiff, plasterer Macaulay Preece found himself unexpectedly sharing his annual earnings with TikTok influencer Aydan Al-Saad. This encounter was no ordinary exchange but part of Al-Saad's mission to remove the cloak of secrecy surrounding salaries and to talk about income transparency. Through his viral videos, the TikToker seeks to encourage transparency around earnings, believing it to be a crucial step towards achieving equal pay.

Al-Saad approached Macaulay Preece, a 23-year-old plasterer, and popped the question about his earnings that many would shy away from. In a surprisingly candid response, Macaulay revealed that he could make anything between $6,300 to $25,200 a year, depending on the job or contracts, and that clarity was what Al-Saad was hoping for.

Aydan's approach aligns with a growing trend among the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, who are more inclined to share salary information. According to a 2022 YouGov survey, 42% of Gen Z in the US have willingly shared their income details, fostering a culture of openness that can empower individuals in their professional journey.

While Al-Saad's street interviews garner millions of views, the push for pay transparency is not limited to social media. Companies like tech firm Rock are embracing the concept by creating a pay transparency "wall." Its founder Rob Dance believes that transparency empowers employees, providing them with a clear understanding of their position and potential for growth. Rob Dance expressed, "It's more than a policy, it's a commitment to fairness and equity in the workplace." This commitment extends beyond Rock's internal practices, as the company plans to publish all roles and salary bands.

Among individuals from diverse professions who shared their earnings and perspectives, was Sara Redwood, a food bank administrator, who emphasized the value of meaningful work. She stated that her net pay last month was $1700, and she sleeps peacefully knowing she isn't doing anything against her values. On the other hand, Paul Davies, a bus driver with 22 years of experience, challenged the fairness of his $37,800 annual wage, considering the responsibilities and challenges bus drivers face. Nasrah Asghar, an audiologist, highlighted the rewarding nature of her commission-based job, where annual earnings can reach $63,000.

Al-Saad believes that the reluctance to discuss money has contributed to an unhealthy relationship with finances since money is seen as a taboo. His street conversations aim to dismantle this taboo, allowing individuals to assess if they are being compensated fairly.

Beyond individual revelations, Al-Saad's mission also addresses broader societal issues. The gender pay gap remains a persistent problem, with the Fawcett Society projecting that it won't close until 2051. The CEO of the Fawcett Society advocates for pay transparency as a crucial step in empowering women to challenge unequal pay. Al-Saad's own journey began as a response to witnessing gender and race pay gaps during his HR career, and his unconventional approach to breaking wage taboos is more than just a series of viral videos. It's a movement towards openness, equality, and empowering individuals to know their worth. Aydan continues to spark conversations on the streets, one revelation at a time, as he hopes to inspire change and challenge the norms that keep pay figures hidden in the shadows.

