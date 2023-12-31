Looks like TikTok's effect creation program has gotten better as the platform has announced in a post that it has lowered the requirements to become eligible for monetization. For the Effect House program, creators previously had to have 500,000 videos made with their effects before cashing in on their creation, but now just five published effects are enough, with at least three of them used in 1,000 videos.

TikTok | Mario Tama

Apart from the eligibility criteria, TikTok has also lowered the threshold to start collecting rewards, and creators can collect them for every additional qualified video for 90 days.

TikTok is also moving on towards a variable payout rate which means that the creators can receive different payouts depending on the videos created with effects.

Effects can be used to customize and add additional detailing to TikTok videos, and can be added before and after one has recorded a video. However, it's important to note that some effects are only available to use before recording.

To shoot using effects, tap on Effects and then the red recording button. After various categories choosing an effect, users can simply preview the effects and make a selection, before they are all set to start recording the video.

TikTok launched internationally in 2017 and since then it has become the forum for everything trending in pop culture, fashion, politics, and beyond. Here are a few ways in which one can start earning money on the platform today.

Users who have a solid follower base can immediately start making money through the TikTok Creative Program. This program was announced in February 2023 and takes the place of the TikTok Creator Fund. To be eligible you need to be above 18 and meet the minimum follower criteria which is 10,000 followers.

TikTok is a great place to start selling products by getting creative and advertising merch to a wider audience at a lower cost. You can also understand the demand in the market you are operating in, and make decisions on the basis of that information.

If you have a talent that you can use to entertain viewers, you can always go live on TikTok and use your time to get virtual gifts, which can later be redeemed for payments. Apart from making money, it's also a great way to engage with your audience which can boost your follower base and lead to other monetization opportunities.

TikTok | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

Another great way to start earning money is to make content for the recently launched TikTok Shop, which is a marketplace where you can make content and even tag the products displayed in the video. You can add product information and users can buy the product with just one tap.

One of the proven ways to earn money on the platform is through affiliate partnerships. The creator marketplace is also there to help you connect with the right brand that matches your niche.

