TikTok is here to stay and is only gaining more influence in social media marketing by the day. Whether you run a business, create content, or simply consume it, it's crucial to know the distinction between a TikTok Business account and a creator account.

These two types of TikTok accounts come with their own set of perks and advantages. But how do you figure out which one suits you best? This article talks about the good and not-so-good aspects of each, and acts as a guide to pick the right one.

A TikTok Business Account is like a professional stage on TikTok, specially designed for brands and businesses. It gives you access to a bunch of powerful tools to help you make a big impact and plan out your marketing strategy.

Pros of having a TikTok business account:

You can see detailed analytics about your profile, videos, content, and even your live videos. Plus, you can use TikTok ads and promoted videos to reach more people, guide them to your website, and hopefully get more followers.

You get to pick from over a million songs and sounds that are commercially licensed. Brands can also create their own trends and sounds using the tools provided. It's a cool way to add some flair to your content.

You can check out trending videos, get tips on creating content, and plan out your strategy. It's a helpful resource to make sure you're getting noticed by the right audience.

If you're selling stuff online, this is a game-changer. You can set up your own store right on TikTok. People can browse your products and easily buy them without leaving the app. It's like having a virtual shop on TikTok!

Managing social media can be a handful, right? Well, you can simplify things by connecting your TikTok Business Account to Sprout Social. This lets you plan your schedule, post content, and keep an eye on how things are going, all in one place.

Cons of a TikTok business account

A TikTok Business Account comes with a smaller collection of sounds compared to regular accounts. This is because businesses have more legal considerations. Instead of the full audio library, business accounts get access to royalty-free, commercial sound clips.

Although it may seem like a limitation, it can actually spur more creativity in your video content. It's an opportunity to be unique with what you have. Brands can also create their own sound bytes when putting their spin on a trending TikTok theme.

However, it's important to note that due to these sound byte limitations, there are also restrictions on which TikTok video brands can stitch or duet. If a video uses non-commercial audio, brands won't be able to participate in stitching or duets. It's a trade-off for legal compliance, but there's still ample room to showcase creativity and make a lasting impression.

A TikTok creator account is essentially a personal account. Although TikTok used to have two separate professional accounts for businesses and creators, in August 2021, all creator accounts were converted into personal accounts.

Pros of a TikTok creator account

The biggest advantage is having complete access to the audio library, including popular songs, trending sound bites, and any other available audio clip in the app. Creators can use existing sound clips or create their own.

Creator accounts can stitch or duet any video, allowing them to react to or contribute to the stories of other creators or brand videos.

Both types of TikTok accounts, including creator or personal accounts, have access to analytics and performance insights. Creators need to post at least one public video to access analytics, giving them an edge in reach and engagement.

Creator accounts can use the "Promote" option, similar to brands and business accounts, to expand the reach of their videos, especially sponsored ones.

Creator accounts can tap into the TikTok Creator Fund to monetize their account and earn incentives for creating engaging content. They can also join the TikTok Creator Next Program to receive tips from their top followers.

Cons of a TikTok creator account

Unlike TikTok Business Accounts, creator accounts need to reach 1,000 followers before they can add a website link in their bios.

Creator accounts can't connect to social media management tools like Sprout Social. Businesses are recommended to use a Business Account, even if they can't access all sound bytes, to avoid potential legal issues with unlicensed music.

When deciding between a TikTok Business and a creator account, it's crucial to consider your target audience, social media goals, and the advantages and limitations of each account type. While TikTok suggests businesses go for a professional account and creators stick to a creator or personal account, it's essential to weigh the pros and cons to make an informed decision. Once you choose an account type, it's generally better to stick with it for the duration of your time on the platform.

