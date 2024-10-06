ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey

The asteroid was discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, who named it after the Greek Goddess of the soul.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: An Asteroid | Getty Images | Jonathan Knowles
Cover Image Source: An Asteroid | Getty Images | Jonathan Knowles

Asteroids can be potentially dangerous for the planet. However, they can also be worth a staggering $100,000 quadrillion. Yes, you read that right. There's an asteroid christened Psyche by scientists that is a treasure trove of rare elements as well as metal whose value has been estimated at a staggering $100,000 quadrillion. That’s many, many multiples of the entire world’s economy.

The asteroid was discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, who named it after the Greek Goddess of the soul. It is also referred to as 16 Psyche because it was the 16th asteroid to be discovered. The asteroid is worth so much because of the elements like platinum and palladium, which are crucial for many things like cars and other electronics. 

Image Source: Getty Images | MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Image Source: Getty Images | MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

According to NASA, the composition of the potato-shaped asteroid which has a surface area of 64,000 square miles is between 30 and 60 percent metal. Experts believe that this asteroid is the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet which is one of the building blocks of our solar system. 

Using cutting-edge technology, scientists have generated a 3D model of the asteroid that suggests that there is significant variation in the metal content and color of the asteroid on the surface. While we do know quite a bit about the asteroid, nobody can tell for sure what it is actually made of. The asteroid currently orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter at a distance ranging from 235 million to 309 million miles (378 million to 497 million kilometers) from the Sun. This means that the distance is three times farther from the Sun than we are and it could take around 6 years to reach it from Earth

 

Back in October 2023, the space agency launched its first Psyche mission to reach the asteroid. However, scientists are not really motivated to mine gold but have the intention to learn more about the Earth's core and the cores of other rocky planets. It was also reported that the asteroid is most likely the remnants of multiple impacts which were common when the solar system was forming. "Psyche offers a unique window into the violent history of collisions and accretion that created terrestrial planets," said the Psyche mission webpage. 

 

Moreover, NASA is also trying to find out if the 280km (173 miles)--wide rock really is the core of a planetesimal. Speaking with  Live Science Philip Metzger, a planetary physicist says that the only difference between mining on Earth and on asteroids is that mining on asteroids requires equipment that can withstand low-gravity high-radiation conditions. The equipment also needs to be able to function autonomously since it could take more than 20 minutes for a radio wave containing instructions to reach it.

"The technologies need to be advanced — about a 6 to 7 — before we're ready to start building a flight mission," he added. "What's lacking right now is funding, " he said. However, scientists are pretty optimistic and say that they might see small-scale asteroid mining in five years.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
NEWS
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
For decades, the painting was hung in a shabby frame in the living room.
2 hours ago
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
NEWS
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
The asteroid was discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, who named it after the Greek Goddess of the soul.
3 hours ago
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
NEWS
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'
6 hours ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
18 hours ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
23 hours ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
1 day ago
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
NEWS
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
1 day ago
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
NEWS
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
Inititally, reports claimed that it sold for $1.8 million which changed as the the dust cleared up.
1 day ago
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
NEWS
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
The number was so large that it didn't even fit on a single line on the document.
1 day ago
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
NEWS
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
Her new properties were estimated to be worth around $50 million.
2 days ago
Washington DC man who hit $340 million Powerball jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
NEWS
Washington DC man who hit $340 million Powerball jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
He sued the lottery company for breach of contract, gross negligence and the infliction of emotional distress among other claims.
2 days ago
Snoop Dogg shares how much he made from 1 billion Spotify streams. It's far less than you’d imagine
NEWS
Snoop Dogg shares how much he made from 1 billion Spotify streams. It's far less than you’d imagine
As of 2024, the iconic West Coast rapper is worth well over $160 million.
2 days ago
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
NEWS
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
2 days ago
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
NEWS
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
"People were super welcoming and everyone wanted to have a coffee with me," she talked about the residents.
2 days ago
Woman who invented the fidget spinner lost out on millions from it — all because of a simple $400 fee
NEWS
Woman who invented the fidget spinner lost out on millions from it — all because of a simple $400 fee
“It’s challenging, being an inventor,” Catherine Hettinger said.
2 days ago
Woman lists room for $900 a month but there's a catch — the tenant must share a queen-sized bed with her
NEWS
Woman lists room for $900 a month but there's a catch — the tenant must share a queen-sized bed with her
The Facebook listing from is a contender for the weirdest rent agreement in history.
3 days ago
Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbor to live rent-free in his $39 million LA home until he died at 105
NEWS
Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbor to live rent-free in his $39 million LA home until he died at 105
The "Bullet Train" actor made an unusual arrangement with the old widower.
3 days ago
Scuba diver finds a unique gold coin from a 1600s shipwreck that is worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
Scuba diver finds a unique gold coin from a 1600s shipwreck that is worth an absolute fortune
He found the gold coin from the "world's most valuable shipwreck."
4 days ago
Man with a bizarre invention offered Shark Tank judges $96 billion in profit — it went as expected
NEWS
Man with a bizarre invention offered Shark Tank judges $96 billion in profit — it went as expected
The man even promised that he would make them $96 billion in profits.
4 days ago
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
NEWS
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
She has starred in classic films such as "Sixteen Candles", "The Lost Boys", and "Twister".
4 days ago