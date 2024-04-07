All About the Impact of a Solar Eclipse on the Demand for Hotels and Vacation Rentals

A solar eclipse is not just a captivating natural phenomenon that attracts the attention of science geeks, but it has evolved into an event that is a lucrative opportunity for the tourism industry. As the eclipse is set to coincide with the weekend, hotels and Airbnb in half of America's cities are fully booked for the night of April 7, according to data shared by AirDNA. Skywatchers across the United States have already booked Airbnb properties to observe the beauty of the eclipse this year.

airbnb absolutely crushing eclipse rentals pic.twitter.com/h0QuCQ0uy9 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 4, 2024

Also Read: Tourists are Being Scammed by Street Entertainers Using Rigged Games; Here's how They Work

In some cities, the occupancy rate of Airbnb homes is 100% while it is about 10% in other cities, the data shows. The company found that 10% of the travelers along the eclipse's path are first-time users for Airbnb.

North America is ready to witness a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. This cosmic event will start along Mexico's Pacific coast, journeying through Texas and fourteen other states before heading out over Canada.

Since it was posted, the data accumulated numerous reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, "I have an Airbnb attached to my house where I live. I charge very reasonable rates. I have almost perfect reviews. I’m not greedy and not a mogul. Please don’t lump us all together."

Also Read: Woman Defends Her Blunder While Buying a Chevy by Sharing What her Husband Paid for His Truck

"These all used to be HOMES where people and families lived. ALL those DOTS. Do you think you should put limits on Airbnb rentals? License them and limit the numbers permitted. Think about it!" another user commented.

Also Read: All About Musk's Decision to Restore Right Wing Accounts and its Impact on Upcoming Polls

"Glad to be able to hopefully watch in peace on a random back road south of Montreal," some other user reacted. "Am I jaded in some way I'm not aware of? Because I could not care less that the moon is gonna block the sun for a little while," commented another.

BREAKING: U.S. to face extremely rare “cicada-geddon” as two generations of over 100 trillion cicadas will emerge together for the first time since 1803, shortly after the April 8th solar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/w3DSj9dDuL — The General (@GeneralMCNews) April 3, 2024

This time, the rare sight—which is typically only seen in isolated locations—will pass over significant cities like Cleveland, Dallas, and Indianapolis. It is the largest eclipse on record for the continent, with an estimated 44 million people living within the path of totality and several hundred million more within 200 miles.

"The best locations for viewing can be the Southwest and the East, especially east of the Appalachians," AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said. "Cities like El Paso, Albuquerque, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York City, and Raleigh should all have great views."

Although a partial eclipse will be seen by almost everyone in North America, some will have to wait until 2033 for the next total solar eclipse, which will be visible only in Alaska. However, for those who cannot attend in person, NASA is offering live web streaming from some cities along the path of totality.

Image Source: An annular solar eclipse covers part of the sun's light | Photo by Brandon Bell | Getty Images

As excitement builds and accommodations fill up, anticipation for the total solar eclipse of 2024 reaches new heights. Whether observing from a prime location or catching a glimpse of the partial eclipse, this rare celestial event promises to leave a lasting impression on all who witness it.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here's how an Official Spent an Elderly Woman's Savings on a Facelist and Luxury Hotel Stays

Looking for a Hassle-Free Holiday? Here are Phone Hacks to Improve Your Experience