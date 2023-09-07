Artists who achieve early success and fame could go on to have long, fulfilling careers, may become enduring acts like the Rolling Stones, or might just be remembered as one-hit-wonders. However, despite the short-lived fame of the artist, that one song manages to captivate audiences for years and often ensures financial security without the need for another hit.

1. Taylor Hicks - $1 Million

The 44-year-old singer who won American Idol, wrote his one-hit wonder, "Do I Make You Proud," for the show's finale. Hicks secured his victory and earned a $1 million net worth before a break from music in recent years to spend time with family and friends.

2. Sinéad O'Connor - $1.5 Million

Sinéad O'Connor's '90s cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" remains iconic to this day, thanks to her emotional performance and the memorable music video featuring her in a graveyard with a tear rolling down her cheek. She's currently reported to be worth $1.5 million. While Sinéad worked hard on her career, this song remained her biggest hit.

3. Bobby McFerrin - $5 Million

Almost everyone has likely heard the popular song "Don't Worry, Be Happy" at least once, and this incredibly soothing and positively uplifting song was destined to be a hit. Although it was the only chartbuster Bobby McFerrin delivered, he doesn't have any cause for concern since Celebrity Net Worth reports his net worth at a comfortable $5 million, generated from a single song.

4. Toni Basil - $5 Million

Toni Basil achieved chart-topping success with her 1982 hit, "Hey Mickey," which became a one-hit wonder. This catchy single was part of her debut album, "Word of Mouth," and was originally titled "Kitty" when written by Mike Chapman and Nicky Chinn. While she didn't replicate the same level of success with subsequent tracks, "Hey Mickey" solidified her financial standing, resulting in a net worth of $5 million. Toni Basil has maintained a presence in the public eye, regularly attending red-carpet events and associating with established figures.

5. Vanilla Ice - $12 Million

Vanilla Ice is best known for his '90s hit, "Ice Ice Baby," which was a groundbreaking hip-hop song that topped the charts during the rise of rap and hip-hop. While he had a successful career, it was this captivating track that catapulted him to fame and contributed significantly to his $12 million net worth. "Ice Ice Baby" was a track from Vanilla Ice's debut album and notably incorporated the bassline from Queen and David Bowie's "Under Pressure" in its composition.

6. Billy Ray Cyrus - $20 Million

In this day and age millennials and GenZ know Billy Ray Cyrus as Miley Cyrus' father, but he had made a name for himself in the world of country music back in 1992. Cyrus released the highly successful song "Achy Breaky Heart," which became the standout single from his debut album, "Some Gave All." Thanks to the boost from the single, his current net worth stands at $20 million, largely due to his time with Disney and his contributions to Miley Cyrus's music career.

7. Sir Mix-A-Lot - $30 Million

In the '90s and early 2000s, the song "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-A-Lot was a cultural phenomenon, making appearances everywhere, and was even discussed on an episode of FRIENDS. This iconic track emerged as a one-hit wonder from his second album, 'Mack Daddy,' and it achieved remarkable success in 1992, becoming the second best-selling single of the year. Today, Sir Mix-A-Lot is reported to have a net worth of $30 million thanks to the enduring popularity of the song.

8. Morten Harket - $60 Million

The band A-ha gained fame through their incredible hit "Take On Me," with lead singer Morten Harket at the forefront. Although they may not be among the most relevant bands today, Morten Harket has amassed an impressive net worth of $60 million, largely due to the success of that iconic song. While the band is originally Norwegian, they relocated to London to establish their presence.

9. Psy - $60 Million

"Gangnam Style" is among the tracks that have thrived in the era of viral sensations and turned Psy into a pop culture icon, since it was playing everywhere during its heyday. Apart from the catchy milieu of beats and lyrics, the song also went viral due to its infectious dance routine. While it didn't necessarily top the charts, it became one of the most significant hits of the past decade, amassing over 4.1 billion views on YouTube. Psy now boasts a remarkable net worth of $60 million and owns his own record label, P Nation.