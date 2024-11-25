ECONOMY & WORK
Stranger gives a homeless man $100 and secretly followed him — how he spent it stunned everyone

The YouTuber first thought that the man was just going to buy booze for himself but things took an unexpected turn.
Screenshots from the video showing the homeless man's actions after receiving the money | ( Cover image source: YouTube | Josh Paler)
It's considered a noble act to help out homeless people, and several influencers have been seen doing the same on video in the age of social media. However, just because someone is homeless and poor, doesn't necessarily mean that they spend whatever money they get on food. This is why, YouTuber Josh Paler conducted a social experiment where he gave $100 to a homeless man and then followed him to see what he did with the money. 

Homeless man getting $100 from a YouTuber and then spending it in an unusual way | (Image Source: YouTube | Josh Paler)
Homeless man getting $100 from a YouTuber and then spending it in an unusual way | (Image Source: YouTube | Josh Paler)

In the video, he was seen approaching a man who was standing at an intersection in Euclid, Ohio, holding a cardboard sign that said, "Maybe, just maybe someone will stop to help." The YouTuber then approached him and introduced himself as Josh. The man named Thomas told Josh, "Just trying to make enough to get me something to eat," while describing his situation and needs. Josh then handed Thomas $100 which made him tear up. He hugged Josh and assured him that the money would be put to good use. Thomas then packed up his big tote bag and walked away from the intersection. 

Homeless senior man | (Image Source: Getty Images | coldsnowstorm)
Representational image of a homeless elderly man | (Image Source: Getty Images | coldsnowstorm)

Josh followed Thomas as he walked through streets and intersections. Finally, he stopped at a local liquor store, which made Josh think that he was simply going to buy booze for himself. Thomas then walked out with a full black garbage bag and started to walk through the neighborhood. He then went to a park where he took out food from his bag and offered it to a couple of people, before heading to another park where he handed food to a little girl. This is when Josh approached him again and revealed his identity as a YouTuber. He told Thomas, "I feel like I owe you apologies 'cause I... I... you went to a liquor store, right? Earlier?" To this Thomas replied, "Oh, you thought I was gonna get all smacked up drunk, huh?"

Image Source: YouTube | @ljhz29
Comment by a user confirming that the video is authentic (Image Source: YouTube | @ljhz29)

Josh then realized that Thomas didn't know any of the people he gave food to. "But there are things money can't buy. My own... I get happiness out of what I'm doing," Thomas said. "You just touched my heart, you know? This is another...$100 bucks," Josh added. After Thomas refused the additional cash, Josh asked him how he ended up on the street. 

Turns out, he was living with his parents when his stepfather was diagnosed with cancer and was at a hospice. However, since insurance didn't cover it, Thomas had to quit his job to take care of him. Just two weeks later his mother passed away from kidney failure after which her building was sold and Thomas found himself on the streets. "And there is a lot of people there that are just victims of circumstances... It could be a divorce and one thing leads to another the man sells his boat, his home. You somehow you would be on a seam, and you meet... bumping the good people that's all there is to it. You're on a different path," added before leaving. 

 

Josh later took to the comment section to announce the news that Thomas passed away. "I am deeply saddened by the death of Thomas right now... Please send your deepest condolences to Thomas and his family. He was truly a good man and a friend. And he will always be remembered in our hearts. RIP my dear friend. We love you. #RIPTHOMAS," he wrote in the comment section.

