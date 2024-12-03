Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing

Charli and her sister were called out for being out of touch with the everyday reality of workers.

Charli D'Amelio shot to fame with her dance videos on TikTok and is one of the largest paid influencers on the platform, having earned a whopping $23 million in 2023 alone. The social media sensation was one of the first content creators to reach 50 million and 100 million followers on TikTok, according to PEOPLE. Charli then monetized her brand further by launching her very own line of popcorn called Be Happy Snacks. To promote it, Charli and her sister Dixie participated in a publicity stunt that received a lot of backlash online.

"Be Happy Snacks is here," Charli wrote in the caption of a TikTok video that she dropped on October 29, 2023. "The link is in my bio to shop online, or you can go to Walmart and shop IRL." This caption was accompanied by a series of photos where the influencer and her sister Dixie were seen pretending to work at Walmart. Unfortunately, this did not go down well with her audience.

The video initially showed the two of them dressed in regular clothes sitting in what looks like a break room. Charli and Dixie were seen waving at someone with the text on the video that read, "Have a good day at work!" The video then featured someone getting dressed in a Walmart vest and replying, "You too!" The sisters Dixie and Charlie then appeared confused and asked, "Us too?" before the video showed the two of them posing as Walmart employees.

The slide then showed the two laughing in front of a Be Happy Snacks display, before promoting it across the store. While the two seem to be having fun and laughing while showcasing their product, towards the end of the video, the sisters seemed exhausted just by posing as retail workers.

A lot of people did not appreciate this and took to the video to express what they felt about the sisters pretending to be Walmart employees. "As a retail worker, this infuriates me. We’re fine with our store brand popcorn since that’s what most of us can only afford!" read the top comment by @haircuttingfails. "Genuinely classist behavior… pls remember there are people who have to do this to survive," @blahajelskog added "There wasn’t a better way to tell us to buy this that doesn’t make us feel poor?" @yellowcreek3 asked. "I’m glad you guys are having fun when I do this every day and can barely afford to live," read another comment by @emily.The viral backlash is just another example of celebrities being called out for being out of touch with reality of everyday life.

D’Amelio is one of the first major creators to rise to TikTok fame back in 2019 for her viral dance videos. Soon she became the platform's most followed creator and held the title for more than two years before being named one of Forbes' Top Five Creators. According to the publication, she made $17.5 million in that year.

