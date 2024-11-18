A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.

Apart from the hip-hop legend, NBA star Kyrie Irving was another celebrity among the donors.

Some celebrities come forward to demand justice for people while others are known for offering financial support. But Snoop Dogg decided to donate money to the good fight and funded the legal battle of a 93-year-old woman fighting to save the land that has been in her family since the American Civil War. Back in 2023, Josephine Wright was being sued by Bailey Point Investment LLC for property they wanted to develop. Wright who had been living in Hilton Head, South Carolina for more than three decades with her husband was waging a lonely battle against the corporation. Even though she was frequently visited at her ‘sanctuary’ by her 16 children, 40 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren, according to USA Today.

A picture of the late Josephine Wright | (Image Source: GoFundMe)

Her peaceful life was disrupted when developers planned to force Wright out of her home on the land that her family had acquired 150 years back. According to reports, Bailey Point Investment owns portions of land on every side of her 1.8-acre property after acquiring it in 2014. They were now planning to develop 147 homes in the area and tried to buy Wright's property for just $39,000, she said.

Refusing to give in, she decided to set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of finding enough money to put up a legal fight. Charise Graves, who is Wright's granddaughter talks about how she has spent her entire life pouring "heart and soul into maintaining the property for herself and her family to enjoy for generations to come."

"Any donation, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated. We are grateful for your support and for standing with us during this difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read about my grandmother's plight and for considering donating to her cause," the granddaughter wrote on the GoFundMe Page.

The successful call for help managed to convince 7,000 people to donate, and this included Snoop Dog, who even took to Instagram to spread awareness on the issue. “Josephine Wright we stand with u !!," he wrote. According to reports, Snoop Dogg donated $10,000 through his record label, Death Row Records.

An aerial image of Josephine Wright's Land | (Image Source: GoFundMe)

But Snoop Dogg wasn't the only celebrity among the donors, as NBA star Kyrie Irving donated $40,000 to Wright's cause. Soon, Wright hired an attorney and filed a countersuit against Bailey Point. After getting widespread media attention, Wright went on to spend the last year of her life on the offensive and fought to keep her home. The efforts of her whole family and the ones who made extremely generous donations didn't go in vain as she eventually won the case posthumously. Now her family will inherit the land and as power the settlement, safety fences will be installed around her house separating it from the rest of the neighborhood.

Snoop Dogg is frequently in the news for his philanthropic endeavors and has supported organizations like Make-A-Wish Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. As of 2024, Snoop Dogg has a net worth of $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.