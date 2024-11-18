ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.

Apart from the hip-hop legend, NBA star Kyrie Irving was another celebrity among the donors.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Snoop Dogg snapped at an event (L) and the late Josephine Wright whose legal battle he funded (R) (Cover image source: Getty Images | Bauser-Griffin and GoFundMe)
Snoop Dogg snapped at an event (L) and the late Josephine Wright whose legal battle he funded (R) (Cover image source: Getty Images | Bauser-Griffin and GoFundMe)

Some celebrities come forward to demand justice for people while others are known for offering financial support. But Snoop Dogg decided to donate money to the good fight and funded the legal battle of a 93-year-old woman fighting to save the land that has been in her family since the American Civil War. Back in 2023, Josephine Wright was being sued by Bailey Point Investment LLC for property they wanted to develop. Wright who had been living in Hilton Head, South Carolina for more than three decades with her husband was waging a lonely battle against the corporation. Even though she was frequently visited at her ‘sanctuary’ by her 16 children, 40 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren, according to USA Today.

Late Josephine Wright | (Image Source: GoFundMe
A picture of the late Josephine Wright | (Image Source: GoFundMe)

Her peaceful life was disrupted when developers planned to force Wright out of her home on the land that her family had acquired 150 years back. According to reports, Bailey Point Investment owns portions of land on every side of her 1.8-acre property after acquiring it in 2014. They were now planning to develop 147 homes in the area and tried to buy Wright's property for just $39,000, she said.

Refusing to give in, she decided to set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of finding enough money to put up a legal fight. Charise Graves, who is Wright's granddaughter talks about how she has spent her entire life pouring "heart and soul into maintaining the property for herself and her family to enjoy for generations to come."

 

"Any donation, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated. We are grateful for your support and for standing with us during this difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read about my grandmother's plight and for considering donating to her cause," the granddaughter wrote on the GoFundMe Page. 

The successful call for help managed to convince 7,000 people to donate, and this included Snoop Dog, who even took to Instagram to spread awareness on the issue. “Josephine Wright we stand with u !!," he wrote. According to reports, Snoop Dogg donated $10,000 through his record label, Death Row Records.

Josephine Wright's Land | (Image Source: GoFundMe)
An aerial image of Josephine Wright's Land | (Image Source: GoFundMe)

But Snoop Dogg wasn't the only celebrity among the donors, as NBA star Kyrie Irving donated $40,000 to Wright's cause. Soon, Wright hired an attorney and filed a countersuit against Bailey Point. After getting widespread media attention, Wright went on to spend the last year of her life on the offensive and fought to keep her home. The efforts of her whole family and the ones who made extremely generous donations didn't go in vain as she eventually won the case posthumously. Now her family will inherit the land and as power the settlement, safety fences will be installed around her house separating it from the rest of the neighborhood.

Snoop Dogg is frequently in the news for his philanthropic endeavors and has supported organizations like Make-A-Wish Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. As of 2024, Snoop Dogg has a net worth of $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
The guest got emotional since the family hadn't seen much wealth for generations.
31 minutes ago
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
NEWS
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
Apart from the hip-hop legend, NBA star Kyrie Irving was another celebrity among the donors.
2 hours ago
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
NEWS
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
Jaime Siminoff, whose pitch was rejected by all but one shark, walked out without a deal. He returned to the show as a millionaire investor.
12 hours ago
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
NEWS
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is most known for his role on syndicated tv show 'Two and a Half Men.' How much are reruns paying him?
1 day ago
Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable
COSTCO
Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable
Others commented sharing their own experiences with salespeople pestering them.
1 day ago
Fan asks Jelly Roll to pay her $40,000 college tuition at a concert — his response changed her life
NEWS
Fan asks Jelly Roll to pay her $40,000 college tuition at a concert — his response changed her life
The woman said that Jelly Roll's music had inspired her to overcome bullying and alcoholism.
2 days ago
Mom tells gamer son not to play Fortnite — he wins $1 million and gifts her a new home instead
NEWS
Mom tells gamer son not to play Fortnite — he wins $1 million and gifts her a new home instead
Jaden became the youngest millionaire in the history of e-sports after his performance at the tournament.
2 days ago
Struggling woman with toddler cleans a stranger's home for $2 — not realizing it would soon be hers
NEWS
Struggling woman with toddler cleans a stranger's home for $2 — not realizing it would soon be hers
The woman had been struggling financially as her parents were old and she had to care for the toddler.
2 days ago
Jelly Roll quietly walked into Walmart looking for his new hit album — he was in for a big surprise
WALMART
Jelly Roll quietly walked into Walmart looking for his new hit album — he was in for a big surprise
The rapper's albums have been topping charts and he has been on cloud nine while preparing for a tour.
2 days ago
Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem
NEWS
Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem
There were several users who pointed out that the store got the dress for free and still sold it for more than $700.
3 days ago
Walmart customer claims staff held him 'hostage' for not showing receipt for the $344 TV he bought
WALMART
Walmart customer claims staff held him 'hostage' for not showing receipt for the $344 TV he bought
The shopper said that he didn't want any coupons or freebies but wanted Walmart to change its policies.
3 days ago
Walmart finds a clever way to track customers and it starts even before you buy anything online
WALMART
Walmart finds a clever way to track customers and it starts even before you buy anything online
The retail giant calls it a solution that helps suppliers understand the shoppers even better.
3 days ago
North Carolina woman stops at gas station to buy an orange juice — walks out $250,000 richer
NEWS
North Carolina woman stops at gas station to buy an orange juice — walks out $250,000 richer
The winner just looked at the newly launched holiday themed tickets and found them attractive.
3 days ago
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
NEWS
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
Apart from the affordable prices and low maintenance, people are also preferring tiny homes for sustainable living.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
Viewers of the show labelled her guess as one of the craziest answers in the show's history.
3 days ago
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
The firm that provides the tech has been associated with Walmart for 25 years now.
3 days ago
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
NEWS
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
The streamer was exposed by another user who was later blocked by him for asking questions.
4 days ago
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
NEWS
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
Apart from Jenner, other celebrities such as the Hadid sisters got a 10 on 10 while Beyonce got 10000000/10.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest who brought old coin told it's the ‘holy grail’ of American coins and worth a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest who brought old coin told it's the ‘holy grail’ of American coins and worth a fortune
The man also pushed his price up after learning about the true value and got down to negotiating.
4 days ago
Costco recalls 80,000 pounds of butter — all because it didn't mention an obvious ingredient on label
COSTCO
Costco recalls 80,000 pounds of butter — all because it didn't mention an obvious ingredient on label
Previously, Costco has been forced to recall meat products because of the threat posed by listeria.
4 days ago