$200K Job vs Stay-at-Home Mom: Woman's Viral Post Makes Internet Emotional

A mom on TikTok has gone viral for asking a very simple yet vital question to her followers. The creator Riki Sanford (@riksanfy) asked what would moms prefer “a full-time job of $200,000 salary or to become a full-time stay-at-home mom”. While the question may appear simple to answer for most men and young women, only moms know how hard it could be to decide.

The viewers of the viral clip which has over 124K views were fairly divided on the issue. While some said being a Stay At stay-at-home mom (SAHM) looks like the obvious choice for strong reasons, several others disagreed citing rational and modern choices for women.

One of the viewers who said she would be a stay-at-home mom gave the simple reason that ‘kids grow up fast” indicating that she would prefer spending more time with them. Even Sanford seemed to agree with this as she replied “Too Fast” to the comment.

Another user struck an emotional chord with the viewers by sharing an anecdote about her life. The user said that her mom was a working professional, and she was raised by a nanny. However, she misses her mother a lot who is no longer with them, thus, she wishes her mom stayed at home. This response made Sanford emotional too.

Meanwhile, another user shared a very rational reason for being a stay-at-home which is largely true. The user said she would absolutely want to raise her kids on her own as people nowadays can be weird. She said it is extremely hard to find people who can be trusted, so she won’t take the risk.

The other side of the debate presented some strong reasoning behind their choice as well. One of the viewers said that she would definitely get the $200K job as it would allow her to fund great vacations with her kids and make special memories.

Another viewer who had been an SAHM for 18 years said that she would definitely take the job as in her experience it felt terrible to be financially dependent on someone else. Furthermore, the mom said now that she is trying to get back to work, she is significantly behind and her children are moving on as well, which she absolutely hates.

A viewer also made the case for having nannies and caregivers. She said that she views them as more adults who love her kids and while most are viewing the option of nannies as a negative one, it can be a huge positive for kids, as they would get plenty of love and care.

According to Motherly’s State of Motherhood 2023 Survey Report, about 24% of mothers in the U.S. are stay-at-home moms. The number climbed by 9% from the past year showing a growth in the trend, Spectrum Local News reported.

The research also found that about 52% of working moms say childcare costs have made them think about leaving the workforce, while 64% said that they need flexible schedules to be able to manage work. Furthermore, about 67% of the respondents said that they are paying at least $1,000 each month on childcare.

