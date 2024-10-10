ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it

He revealed that the piece of advice that changed his outlook toward money came from a celebrity business manager Lester Knispel.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes / Staff
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes / Staff

Financial advice can be beneficial but there's a bit too much of it in this age of information and that can be pretty confusing instead of being helpful. But you know that a piece of advice can be trusted when it comes from somebody who has earned quite a lot of money themselves. Back in 2019, Shaquille O’Neal made an appearance on Yahoo Finance's show "On The Move," where revealed the money advice that really stuck with him his entire life. He specifically highlighted the difference between being rich and being wealthy. 

He revealed that the piece of advice that changed his outlook toward money came from a celebrity business manager Lester Knispel. "He had a piece of paper and said: 'This is $100' — [then] ripped it in half," Shaq said. "He said: 'You save $50, you can play [with] the other $50. But the difference between rich and wealthy is you rip the $50 in half and with the $25, you can do whatever you want. But with that other $25, you save it.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Adam Glanzman
Image Source: Getty Images | Adam Glanzman

He then says how he didn't touch his first check until he got married and had children. "So Lester Knispel, thank you for that advice," he added. He also talked about how people shouldn't run after quick money-making schemes. "Every time I made an investment based on thinking I was going to double or triple or quadruple my money, I lost every time. Every time I just took my time, did my due diligence, did my research, thought about it… My first major investment was Google," Shaq said. 

 

He also talked about learning by looking at people who have made it big. "I’d just look at what everyone else was doing, Jeff Bezos and a lot of other entrepreneurs and I would just try to follow their style," he said. This doesn't mean that Shaq doesn't spend on things that he likes. Back in 2017, he narrated a story about the time when he was only 20 and spent $1 million in a day after signing an endorsement deal with a trading card company. He reportedly bought Three Mercedes-Benz cars, one for himself, and one each for his parents. Shaq added, "I’ve gotta go do what all the homeboys do — gotta buy rings and diamonds and earrings and this and that."

Shaquille O'Neal at the NYPL: Shaquille O'Neal | Getty Images | Photo by Brent N. Clarke
Shaquille O'Neal at the NYPL: Shaquille O'Neal | Getty Images | Photo by Brent N. Clarke

Talking about his reckless spending habits, the former NBA star said, "So, I was just writing checks. I was buying TVs. I was just buying stuff I didn’t even need. So after that, I said, ‘You know what? I need to get a business manager,'" but admitted how he has since managed all of these. Having said that, he still cannot resist a good car deal. The retired American basketball player, host, and entrepreneur has a net worth of $500 million, according to Marca. Drafted as one of the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in 1992, Shaq quickly catapulted to success and made a name for himself. However, it was only in 1996 that he started building his legacy as a player while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
NEWS
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
In an attempt to surprise Sandler, Spade ended up being more generous than he planned.
28 minutes ago
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
NEWS
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
The man's presence at a women-only poker event also sparked a huge online debate.
1 hour ago
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
NEWS
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
He revealed that the piece of advice that changed his outlook toward money came from a celebrity business manager Lester Knispel.
5 hours ago
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
NEWS
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
The workers chose to stick to the company's core values and did the right thing.
15 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
The guest revealed that she didn't know about the trade mentioned on the disk when it was purchased.
1 day ago
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
NEWS
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
The CEO at the local casino decided to make her birthday even more special by adding a gift to her winnings.
1 day ago
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
NEWS
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
Sometimes things that don't shine turn out to be worth more than gold.
1 day ago
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
NEWS
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
Spending on restaurants and hotels increased by 0.3 percent in May which was the single largest influence.
1 day ago
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
NEWS
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
The Hollywood star said, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually."
2 days ago
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
NEWS
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
Many are now heading to the shop from far beyond the county to try their luck.
2 days ago
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
NEWS
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
The duo also performed a cover of Adam Jenson's 2017 song “Street Fight”.
2 days ago
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
Pam, 83, said "I could have made a fortune, but it wasn’t to be. I’ve had a happier life than Marilyn ever had. I’ve no regrets."
3 days ago
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
NEWS
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
Early 1980s was a special era as several rare coins were minted then.
3 days ago
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
NEWS
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item over a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
3 days ago
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
NEWS
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
For decades, the painting was hung in a shabby frame in the living room.
4 days ago
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
NEWS
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
The asteroid was discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, who named it after the Greek Goddess of the soul.
4 days ago
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
NEWS
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'
4 days ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
4 days ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
4 days ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
5 days ago