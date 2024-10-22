ECONOMY & WORK
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man

Even though critics questioned her for this show of generosity, Gomez is known for her philanthropy.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Selena Gomez attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Cover Image Source: (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic | Getty Images)
Stardom is a double-edged sword since fame and wealth bring along public scrutiny by critics who watch everything that a celebrity does. But like followers of any popular personality, Selena Gomez's fans were quick to defend her after the music star was called out for shelling out just $20 for a homeless man. Gomez, who was in New York recently, had gone out for dinner and stopped to pose for photos with fans and sign autographs after leaving the restaurant. That's when she was approached by a homeless man and told him to have a good meal while the bodyguard handed the man $20, as seen in a video posted by TMZ,  

Many on the internet wondered why she gave so little to the panhandler who seemed like he could use more money. "That's like a penny split into 100 parts for her," read one comment by @swankpie. "Wow. Hope she’ll be able to make rent this month," @jaramie1 wrote sarcastically. "20 bucks might as well get a pack of ramen noodles," added @Marcuscox5. "The girl is loaded and that's all she can spare? Damn" asked @TalkerReel92

Selena Gomez attends the photocall for
Selena Gomez attends the photocall for "Emilia Pérez" at The Corinthia Hotel | (Image Source: Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole)

However, many Gomez fans rushed to defend the 32-year-old star. "She’s so humbling," @Cutieecleo wrote. "I'm glad she asked her bodyguard if he had any cash since I seriously doubt this homeless fella had a credit card reader or the phone to go with it! Sheesh!," added @19Lyds. "For those who didn’t read, she asked her bodyguard for $20. She didn’t have cash on her or she probably would’ve given more," read another comment by @iamchrispaezjr. "She doesn't HAVE to give anything. She CHOSE to! Don't ever tell anyone what to do with their money!!!" @Rob_Inostroza wrote.

Selena Gomez attends the
Selena Gomez attends the "Emilia Perez" Headline Gala | ( Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Marsland)

Selena Gomez's net worth has been rising consistently and is mostly attributed to her success as a pop star. After her early successes on TV which paved the way for Gomez to become a popstar, she went on to become a brand ambassador like no other. She is also a businesswoman and recently joined other popstars Taylor Swift and Rihanna in the billionaire's club. As of 2024, Selena Gomez's net worth is around $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. 

 

Although her contribution to the homeless man is facing scrutiny, Gomez is known for her philanthropy. She contributes 1% of the cosmetic sales of her brand, Rare Beauty to the charity arm of the company called, Rare Impact Fund. Apart from this, Selena has also been a UNICEF Ambassador in 2009. According to the UNICEF Website, "Selena Gomez is a dedicated advocate for the world’s most vulnerable children, participating in numerous campaigns, events and initiatives on behalf of UNICEF." The website goes on to mention how Gomez has helped with UNICEF's impact on children in Chile, Ghana, and Nepal. She had also been part of the Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, during which she encouraged teenagers to donate and auction personal items on CharityBuzz.com, designed a Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF t-shirt, and participated in a small concert in Los Angeles to raise $4 million.

