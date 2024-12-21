ECONOMY & WORK
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming

Celebrities have made appearances in WWE in the past but few have entered the Royal Rumble.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Drew Carey in a still from the WWE broadcast with Kane (Cover image source: YouTube | WWE)
Drew Carey in a still from the WWE broadcast with Kane (Cover image source: YouTube | WWE)

Drew Carey has made a name for himself hosting “The Price is Right” over the years but not a lot of people are aware of his stint in the wrestling ring. Back in 2001, World Wrestling Federation (previously called WWF) was just coming out of its “Attitude Era” which made it it the most popular program on television at the time. So when Carey decided to put together his own all-stars pay-per-view, it was no surprise that he sought WWE’s help with promoting it.

It was a win-win situation for both Carey and WWE as its chairman Vince McMahon never shied away from collaborating with celebrities outside the world of professional wrestling as per The Sportser. The list included eminent names like Cyndi Lauper, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and many more. It was eventually decided that Carey would be a part of the 2001 Royal Rumble.

Screenshot of Drew Carey interacting with WWE fans. (Image source: YouTube | WWE)
Screenshot of Drew Carey interacting with WWE fans. (Image source: YouTube | WWE)

The interactions with other wrestlers started being recorded and telecast long before the host made his way to the ring. One especially funny segment was when the “Price is Right” host came face-to-face with Kane in the locker room. He said that he was also a professional wrestler, a statement that the “big red machine” did not seem to take too kindly before walking off.

Lasted Longer in the Rumble Than Expected

Fast forward to the match and Carey was watching on as Jeff and Matt Hardy fought each other. Both Hardys were eliminated and the game show host was left alone in the ring. Despite not laying a hand on anyone, he started celebrating in an empty ring. However, the joy was short-lived as the timer counted down to zero, and out came Kane. After a few moments the “big red machine” had his hand guzzled around Carey’s throat for his signature “choke slam.” Thankfully before any serious physical harm was inflicted, Raven came rushing to the ring and inadvertently saved Carey. The entire segment made the fans in attendance and at home burst out in laughter. 

 

The 66-year-old at one point offered money to Kane to not do him any harm. The towering wrestler slapped the cash away without a second thought. After Raven came to his rescue, Carey decided that he’d had enough. Therefore, in a feat of decent athleticism, jumped over the top rope and eliminated himself from the event.

Inducted into the Prestigious WWE Hall of Fame

It’s safe to say that he entertained a lot of wrestling fans that day and they reciprocated positively. In fact, it was so good that the company decided to induct the “Price is Right” host into the Hall of Fame. Some fans argue if Carey deserved such an honor considering he was in the ring for only one night. However, the business of pro wrestling works in unconventional ways.

 

The “Price is Right” host is part of a list of celebs that includes larger-than-life personalities like Snoop Dogg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. T, Mike Tyson, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who have all appeared on WWE.

