'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later

It's not everyday one gets to see a contestant come back on The Price is Right after decades.

Everyone loves a good redemption story, especially if it reaches a fitting climax after decades in the making. That’s exactly what the audience witnessed on a recent episode of “The Price is Right” when a contestant named Brian came back on the show 32 years after he previously appeared on it in 1992. Back then, he was a sophomore-year college student and the show was being hosted by the late Bob Barker. He had done well that time but missed out on a purple Chevy Camaro. This time, however, he had a chance to get his hands on a brand-new Toyota.

As Drew Carey called Brian from the audience, he could not help but comment on his shirt. It had a picture of the contestant in his younger days standing alongside Barker. “I love that shirt. Is that you and Bob Barker?” Carey asked. Brian revealed that it was indeed him and explained how he failed to win the Chevy that year in the Showcase round. It drew a groan from the current host who gave him a second chance to win a car.

That car would have been worth $30,000 as per a report in TV Insider if it was well-maintained and in pristine condition. This time Brian would take part in the Switcharoo game which also gave him a chance to win a shiny new Toyota Corolla. When Carey revealed this information, the contestant could hardly believe his luck. “I have the chance to win a car?” he asked in excitement.

From this very moment, the audience in the studio wanted the veteran "Price is Right" player to emerge victorious and walk away with the prize. The rules of Switcharoo are simple. The contestants would have a chance to win five items - one car and four other smaller prizes. To win, one has to guess the prices of the items correctly. Each correct guess gives them that item and they would have 30 seconds to get them all.

Once the first 30 seconds are over, the contestant can either accept the prizes they have won and leave the show or opt for a “Switcharoo” which would give them an extra 30 seconds to correct their mistakes. The prices for all five prizes would be shown on the board with the digits in the tens places missing. Number blocks for the same are provided to the contestant which is how they reveal their guess.

After the passing of the first 30 seconds, Brian could only guess the price of two items correctly. This was a hard moment since one of them could have been the car. The audience in the studio did not believe he got that one right and turns out that neither did Brian. He took the “Switcharoo” option and guessed the prices again. This time, however, he only got the price of one item right.

The math suggested that the chance of that being the Toyota was one in five but he did get the price of the car right. The audience went absolutely wild and Brian himself could not contain his excitement. It might have taken him over three decades but he finally bagged a car on “The Price is Right.”