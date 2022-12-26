If You Overspent During the Holidays, Here’s How to Recover From Holiday Debt

Grazing boards aren't only good for family gatherings but also holiday parties where people don’t expect to eat a full meal. Vazquez says this can lower your cost per person. She also mentioned that grazing boards are convenient (they don’t require warming up) and give you more time to spend chatting it up with family or friends.

Another thing she mentioned is that “there's no right or wrong way to make a grazing board,” but as a rule of thumb, “the more rustic the better.”