7 Holiday Gifts That Are Great for College Students

A Bluetooth speaker is a perfect gift for a college student, but you don’t have to spend a fortune on one. This OontZ Bluetooth speaker is affordable, and 74 percent of the 182,318 people who’ve bought it on Amazon give it a 5-star rating. The speaker is small enough to take anywhere and water resistant, which makes it ideal for use near the shower or on trips to the beach or pool.

Price: $29.99 on Amazon